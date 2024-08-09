Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Cable cars to be installed at Madhugiri hills near Tumakuru by 2025

    Karnataka's Madhugiri Ekashila Hill will receive a cable car system by July 2025, enhancing visitor access and experience. Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna announced the project during a recent event in Madhugiri, emphasizing its timely completion. He also introduced a new zero-interest loan scheme for farmers and announced compensation of ₹42.45 lakh for affected farmers.

    Karnataka Cable cars to be installed at Madhugiri hills near Tumakuru by 2025
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 6:05 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 6:32 PM IST

    In a significant boost to tourism, Karnataka's Madhugiri Ekashila Hill is set to receive a long-awaited cable car system by July 2025. The state's government and the tourism department have greenlit the project, promising to enhance the visitor experience at this popular trekking destination.

    Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna announced the development during a recent event in Madhugiri taluk. He was speaking at the inauguration of new warehouse buildings by the Primary Farmers' Cooperative Society and the Milk Producers' Cooperative Society of Bijawara village.

    Did Kiccha Sudeep deny Tumkur University’s honorary doctorate? Here’s what we know

    Minister Rajanna emphasized the importance of completing the cable car installation promptly. He stated that the project, which has been in the planning stages for several years, will be accelerated to ensure its readiness by mid-2025. This development is expected to significantly improve access for tourists visiting Madhugiri Hill.

    Karnataka: Tumkur cops launch probe after trio tries to buy phones using fake currency notes

    In his address, Rajanna also highlighted several other initiatives aimed at supporting local farmers. He announced a new loan scheme offering up to ₹5 lakh at zero interest, designed to assist farmers across the state. This initiative will be available without caste discrimination, reflecting a revolutionary step in supporting the underprivileged agricultural community. Additionally, the Etthi Hola scheme will ensure water supply to all farms within a year.

    The event also saw the distribution of compensation checks amounting to ₹42.45 lakh to 82 farmers affected by recent issues. Key figures at the event included NABARD Officer Kirtiprabha, KMF Director Maidanahalli Kantharaju, DCC Bank Director B. Nageshbabu, and several local leaders and officials.

