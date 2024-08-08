Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Did Kiccha Sudeep deny Tumkur University’s honorary doctorate? Here’s what we know

    Actor Kiccha Sudeep recently declined an honorary degree from Tumkur University, set to be awarded on August 17. He expressed gratitude but felt the honour should go to someone older and more deserving, highlighting his humility. The university also planned to honor CS Nagananda Swamy, HG Chandrashekar, and Valmiki Prasannaananda Swamiji.

    Did Kiccha Sudeep deny Tumkur University honorary doctorate Heres what we know vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 11:21 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

    Actor Kiccha Sudeep, a celebrated name in South Indian cinema, has made headlines recently for his gracious decision to decline an honorary degree from Tumkur University. The university, recognizing Sudeep's significant contributions to the film industry and his philanthropic efforts, had offered him this prestigious honour. 

    Tumkur University, located in Karnataka, had planned to present the honorary doctorate during its upcoming ceremony on August 17. The ceremony will also honour CS Nagananda Swamy, a prominent water sports adventurer and social activist; industrialist HG Chandrashekar; and Valmiki Prasannaananda Swamiji from the Valmiki Guru Peetha. The degrees will be awarded by Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot.

    Darshan case: Ramya to Kiccha Sudeep to Upendra, celebs who reacted to Kannada actor’s arrest

    In a heartfelt response, Sudeep expressed his gratitude to the university for considering him for such an esteemed recognition. However, he humbly chose to decline the award. Sudeep stated that he felt the honour should go to someone older and more deserving. He emphasized that there are individuals who have served society in more impactful ways and should be recognized instead.

    Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep's 'Max' nears completion; to be released before July '24

    Sudeep's decision has been widely praised, showcasing his humility and respect for others. The actor, known for his work across various languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, has not only entertained audiences with his performances but also engaged in significant social work. Despite his impressive achievements and contributions, Sudeep believed the honorary doctorate should be awarded to someone else who fits the criteria more aptly.

    The decision to offer the honorary doctorate was made during a meeting of the VV Syndicate. 

