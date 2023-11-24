Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka Cabinet proceeds with cash transfers under Gruhalaxmi, Annabhagya to women named in Ration cards

    The Cabinet resolves direct cash transfers for unreached families under Griha Lakshmi and Anna Bhagya schemes in Karnataka. Additional allocations include NGT environmental funds for urban projects, school education budget, and measures to fill backlog posts in State Civil Services.

    Karnataka Cabinet proceeds with cash transfers under Gruhalaxmi, Annabhagya to women named in Ration cards
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

    In a recent Cabinet meeting decision, it was resolved to facilitate direct cash transfers to the bank accounts of senior female members in families that haven't yet received funds under the Grilahakshmi and Annabhagya schemes due to various reasons.

    Under the Griha Lakshmi Yojana, an allocation of Rs. 2000 per month will be directed to the house owner's account. Similarly, the Anna Bhagya Yojana, which initially provided five kilograms of rice per family member, will now offer Rs. 34 per kilogram, amounting to Rs. 170 in cash. Despite the schemes' provisions, more than 9 lakh families remain unreached due to factors such as non-declaration by homeowners and issues concerning bank account linkage.

    Annabhagya Yojana: Karnataka govt's zero contribution exposed in ration bill; check details

    During the press conference following the meeting, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, HK Patil, revealed that over 9 lakh families are yet to benefit from the Grilahakshmi Yojana, and 7.67 lakh families have not received payments under the Annabhagya Yojana. To address this, the Cabinet decided to transfer funds directly to the senior woman member's account listed on the ration card of these families, ensuring the schemes reach all eligible households.

    Additionally, the Cabinet approved the allocation of Rs. 1518 crore under the National Green Tribunal Environmental Remedial Fund for Phase 2, aiming at expediting NGT-mandated projects in 53 Priority Urban Local Bodies. Further, administrative approvals were granted for drainage system construction, and water supply projects, and a budget of Rs. 20 crore was sanctioned for school education, including library setup and book procurement across various districts. Additionally, measures were agreed upon to fill backlog posts in the State Civil Services in line with increased SC, and ST reservations and a single roster accommodating differently-abled persons.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
