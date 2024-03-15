Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka Cabinet approves Rs 15,611 crore for Ring Road, Kadabagere metro expansion

    The Karnataka Cabinet approved a ₹15,611 crore investment for Bengaluru's metro expansion, focusing on easing traffic congestion. The third phase covers 44.65 kilometers, extending along Outer Ring Road and Magadi Road. Completion is projected by 2028, with the government funding 80-85%. Delta Electronics India donated ₹65 crore, securing naming rights for Bommasandra Metro Station.

    Karnataka Cabinet approves Rs 15,611 crore for Ring Road, Kadabagere metro expansion vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

    The Karnataka Cabinet has given the nod for a mammoth investment of ₹15,611 crore towards the expansion of the city's metro network. This approval, announced after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, marks a pivotal step forward in addressing the burgeoning transportation needs of the state capital.

    Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, speaking on behalf of the government, emphasized the pivotal role of the metro in alleviating Bengaluru's traffic woes. The approved third phase of the metro project encompasses a sprawling 44.65 kilometres, strategically designed to ease commuting hassles along crucial corridors.

    Bengaluru: BMRCL plans double-decker model for Namma Metro phase 3 expansion

    A major highlight of the expansion entails the extension of the metro along Outer Ring Road, spanning a distance of 32.15 kilometres from Hebbal to J.P. Nagar. Additionally, a 12.5-kilometre stretch from Hosahalli to Kadbagere on Magadi Road is slated for development, further enhancing connectivity and accessibility for residents across the city.

    Namma Metro's driverless trains will have drivers in initial phase: BMRCL

    The ambitious endeavour is estimated to be completed by 2028, although timelines may be subject to adjustments due to factors such as land acquisition procedures and other logistical considerations. Notably, the state government has committed to providing 80 to 85 per cent of the funding for the project, underscoring its dedication to bolstering public infrastructure and facilitating smoother urban mobility.

    Delta Electronics India Private Limited has stepped forward to contribute ₹65 crore towards the construction of the Bommasandra Metro Railway Station. In exchange for this financial support, the company secures naming rights for the station, which will be known as 'Delta Electronic Bommasandra Metro Station' for the next three decades.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 3:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB launches 'Jalamitra' website, calls for volunteers to help tackle crisis vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB launches ‘Jalamitra’ website, calls for volunteers to help tackle crisis

    Karnataka: Water crisis looms around cities dependent on KRS, Kanwa reservoir emerges as potential source vkp

    Karnataka: Water crisis looms around cities dependent on KRS; Kanwa reservoir emerges as potential source

    Karnataka: Rani Chennamma express extended until Sangli vkp

    Karnataka: Rani Chennamma express extended until Sangli in Maharashtra

    Bengaluru: BMRCL plans double-decker model for Namma Metro phase 3 expansion vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL plans double-decker model for Namma Metro phase 3 expansion

    Kannada nameplate row: Several shops in Mall of Asia shut down for violating mandate; BBMP takes action AJR

    Kannada nameplate row: Several shops in Mall of Asia shut down for violating mandate; BBMP takes action

    Recent Stories

    Acharya & BM Reddy College of Pharmacy secures A+ Grade in NAAC Accreditation

    Acharya & BM Reddy College of Pharmacy secures A+ Grade in NAAC Accreditation

    Thai cab driver abuses Indian tourists, calling them kanjoos' over fare dispute, later apologises (VIDEO) anr

    Thai cab driver abuses Indian tourists, calling them kanjoos' over fare dispute, later apologises (VIDEO)

    Adil Khan Durrani calls Rakhi Sawant 'coronavirus', after the actress says, 'Somi (wife) ko bachao' RBA

    Adil Khan Durrani calls Rakhi Sawant 'coronavirus', after the actress says, 'Somi (wife) ko bachao'

    cricket Harbhajan Singh advises against the participation of Pakistan cricketers in IPL, Urges fans to stop dreaming osf

    Harbhajan Singh advises against the participation of Pakistan cricketers in IPL, Urges fans to stop dreaming

    Riding the Wave: The Rise of 10000X Pump Cryptocurrencies

    Riding the Wave: The Rise of 10000X Pump Cryptocurrencies

    Recent Videos

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon