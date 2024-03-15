Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: BMRCL plans double-decker model for Namma Metro phase 3 expansion

    Bengaluru Metro Corporation plans Phase 3 expansion with a double-decker model to optimize space and ease traffic. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar proposes integrating levels for airport routes, promoting sustainable mobility. The initiative aligns with the government's vision for enhanced public transportation amidst urbanization.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

    Bengaluru Metro Corporation is gearing up to introduce a double-decker model for its Phase 3 expansion, following the success of the Flyover Co. Metro on the Electronic City route. This innovative approach aims to optimize space and ease traffic congestion in the city.

    The proposal includes three corridors for the Phase 3 expansion, each incorporating the double-decker concept to maximize utilization of available space. The corridors are set to connect key areas such as JP Nagar, Hebbala, Hosahalli, Kadabagere, Sarjapur, Ibbalur, Agara, Koramangala, and Mekhri Circle, catering to the growing transportation needs of Bangalore's residents.

    Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, expressed his enthusiasm for the project during an inspection of metro works. He suggested integrating two levels on the airport route where pillars have yet to be laid, advocating for the metro to operate on the lower level with roads above. This innovative idea received widespread support and is set to be implemented wherever feasible in future expansions.

    The initiative also aligns with the government's vision to enhance public transportation infrastructure and promote sustainable mobility solutions. With the rapid urbanization and increasing population in Bangalore, initiatives like the double-decker model offer a promising solution to address the city's transportation challenges.

    The Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line, connecting Ragigudda to Central Silk Board, has already set a precedent with its double-decker structure along Marenahalli road. The completion of this project is expected in the coming months, marking a significant milestone in the city's transportation landscape.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 9:43 AM IST
