Karnataka: Two Girls Drown in Farm Pond While Washing Clothes in Gadag Village
Two girls drowned in a farm pond in Karnataka’s Gadag district while washing clothes near Thimmapur village. The victims, aged 15 and 8, had gone to the pond due to water shortage in the village. Police have launched an investigation.
Two Girls Drown in Agricultural Well in Gadag Village
A heartbreaking incident has been reported from Thimmapur village in Gadag district, where two girls drowned in an farm pond while washing clothes.
The deceased have been identified as Lakshmava Haranashikari (15) and Muttavva Haranashikari (8). The tragic incident has left the village in shock and grief.
Girls Drown While Washing Clothes Near Village
Lakshmavva and Muthavva had gone together to wash clothes at a farm pond as there was no water in the village pond.
Tragically, both girls fell into the pond located on the Thimmapur-Yarehanchinala road on the outskirts of the village.
Family Members Break Down in Grief
As soon as the incident came to light, villagers rushed to the agricultural pit and retrieved the bodies of the two girls.
Residents of Thimmapur gathered near the spot as grieving family members broke down in tears while holding the bodies tightly. The tragic incident left the entire village in silence and mourning.
Police Inspect Spot and Begin Investigation
Police from the Kukanur police station in Koppal district visited the spot and conducted an inspection. It is still unclear how the girls fell into the agricultural pit.
Officials are currently gathering information from the family members and villagers as part of the investigation. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Kukanur police station.
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