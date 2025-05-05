BJP MLA S R Vishwanath has urged the Union Home Minister to hand over the Suhas Shetty murder case to the NIA, citing external involvement. Eight people have been arrested, and the Karnataka govt plans to form an anti-communal task force.

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Yelahanka, S R Vishwanath, on Sunday demanded that the investigation into the Suhas Shetty murder case should be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), citing alleged involvement of external elements in the crime.

He said a formal request has been made to the Union Home Minister to transfer the probe to the NIA.

" He was a Hindu leader...we had protested against his murder...those who have murdered are terrorist like people. It is not a local issue; people outside are also involved. The investigation should be handed over to NIA and we have requested it to Home Minister, Vishwanath told ANI.

Earlier, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Shetty also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah making a similar demand the murder case.

"In the past, the NIA had successfully uncovered PFI's role in such targeted killings and there is growing suspicion that similar forces might be involved in this case too. In view of this, I strongly urge the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to transfer the investigation of Suhas Shetty's murder to the NIA. A central agency inquiry will ensure a fair, transparent and thorough investigation and help bring those responsible to justice, " read the letter.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara informed that eight people have been arrested in connection with the Suhas Shetty murder case. He said the state government planned to form an anti-communal task force to ensure action against those who indulge in communal activities.

Addressing the media, Parameshwara said that the police have managed to deter the escalation of communal tension in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, which he suggested are known for drawing the nation's attention due to incidents rooted in communal tensions.

"Around eight people involved in the murder of Suhas Shetty have been arrested. For many years, the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have drawn the attention of the state and the nation due to incidents rooted in communal tensions. This time, too, after the incident, it was feared that communal tensions would resurface, but the police did not allow that to happen," Parameshwara told reporters in a press conference.

Suhas Shetty, the main accused in the Fazil murder case, was killed by a group of unidentified men in Mangaluru around 8:30 pm on Thursday, as per the Mangaluru Police Commissioner.