Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the formation of an anti-communal task force after eight arrests in the Suhas Shetty murder case. The task force will monitor and take action against communal activities in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Mangaluru : Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday informed that eight people have been arrested in connection with the Suhas Shetty murder case, who was associated with Bajrang Dal and the main accused in the Mohammed Fazil murder case of 2022. He said the state government planned to form an anti-communal task force to ensure action against those who indulge in communal activities.

Addressing the media, Parameshwara said that the police have managed to deter the escalation of communal tension in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, which he suggested are known for drawing the nation's attention due to incidents rooted in communal tensions.

"Around eight people involved in the murder of Suhas Shetty have been arrested. For many years, the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have drawn the attention of the state and the nation due to incidents rooted in communal tensions. This time, too, after the incident, it was feared that communal tensions would resurface, but the police did not allow that to happen," Parameshwara told reporters in a press conference.

He further stated that the lynching of Ashraf and the murder of Sushas in Mangaluru pose a challenge to communal harmony. However, the Karnataka Home Minister assured that communal forces would not be tolerated and that the state government would be committed to maintaining peace. He informed that an anti-communal task force would be established to monitor communal activities.

"Mangalore is a communally sensitive area. Both incidents--the mob lynching and the Suhas murder case--pose a challenge to communal harmony. We will not tolerate any kind of communal forces. Our government is committed to maintaining peace in the area. We are actively investigating these incidents. We will establish an anti-communal task force similar to our anti-Naxal force. This will be a separate wing with comprehensive authority to address communal activities and those who support them. We have instructed officers to take strict action against anyone who delivers provocative speeches or statements," Parameshwara said.

"Our government has come to a decision. We are forming an Anti-Communal Task Force in both districts to ensure such incidents do not happen again. This task force will operate separately in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The Anti-Communal Task Force will take strict action against those who support or promote communalism," he added.

Taking a firm stand against communalism, Parameshwara said that the anti-communal task force would take strict action against those who make provocative statements, regardless of their influence, including political leaders.

"The soon-to-be-formed Anti-Communal Task Force will investigate past communal riots. Going forward, the police will take strict action against those who make provocative statements. No matter how influential a person is, the police will take action. Even if they are political leaders, action will be taken against them," he added.

Parameshwara said that the Police commissioner has confirmed the names of eight accused arrested in the Suhas Shetty murder case. They have been identified as Abdul Safwan, Niyaz, Mohammed Musammir, Kalandar Shafi, Adil Mehroof, Nagaraj, Mohammed Rizwan, and Ranjith.