VHP workers protested in Chikkamagaluru following the murder of Suhas Shetty, a Hindu activist and former Bajrang Dal member.

Several Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers were detained by police in Chikkamagaluru as they protested the murder of Suhas Shetty, a rowdy-sheeter, Hindu activist and a former member of the Bajrang Dal's cow protection wing.

The protests were sparked by Shetty's brutal murder in Mangaluru on Thursday night, May 1, 2025. Unidentified men hacked him to death using machetes and swords in Mangaluru's Bajpe Kinnipadavu area around 8:30 pm.

Shetty's murder is believed to be a pre-planned attack, likely in retaliation for the murder of Fazil, which took place in Surathkal on July 28, 2022. Shetty was a key accused in the Fazil murder case and had been arrested and jailed in connection with the crime. He was later released on bail on March 17, 2024.

Fazil was murdered two days after Praveen Nettaru's killing. However, the then police commissioner stated that Fazil's murder was unrelated to Nettaru's. Suhas Shetty was arrested and jailed on August 2, 2022, in connection with Fazil's murder. After spending some time in jail, he was released on bail on March 17, 2024.

In response to Shetty's murder, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that eight people have been arrested in connection with the case. The state government also plans to form an anti-communal task force to tackle communal tensions in the region. Parameshwara praised the police for preventing the escalation of communal tensions in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, which have a history of communal incidents.