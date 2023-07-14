Karnataka Assembly vigil enhanced; over 250 counterfeit passes recovered

In light of the recent incident at the Karnataka assembly, where an individual impersonating an MLA managed to gain access to the House, the police authorities have intensified their efforts to strengthen the security measures. Over the course of the past four days, the police have successfully identified and confiscated a staggering total of 250 counterfeit passes.

Stringent security measures have been implemented at all entry gates to Vidhana Souda, ensuring thorough checks for every individual. Entrance to Vidhana Soudha was barred for individuals attempting to gain access with counterfeit passes.

The police authorities have reportedly confiscated a collection of expired passes, as well as colour photocopies of said passes. The police have also gathered crucial data pertaining to individuals who were found in possession of counterfeit passes.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the motive behind the creation and distribution of these counterfeit passes.

Adding to this, MLA Karemma expressed her shock and deep concern regarding an unidentified individual occupying her designated seat. The incident, which occurred on Thursday, left the JD-S MLA taken aback and raised questions about the security and integrity of her position.

In a concerning insight, it has come to light that Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power in Karnataka, had previously lacked stringent security measures. This alarming development has raised concerns about the state's ability to combat criminal activities, effectively transforming it into a safe haven for wrongdoers.