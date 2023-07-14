Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Save me from the sand mafia, JDS MLA pleads in Karnataka assembly

    Janata Dal-Secular MLA Karemma created a flutter in the Karnataka assembly when she sought protection, alleging that her life was in grave danger due to her relentless efforts to put an end to the rampant illegal sand business.
     

    Save me from the sand mafia, JDS MLA pleads in Karnataka assembly
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

    The MLA, who represents the Devadurga constituency, said, "In my district, the sand and gambling industries are thriving. If these are stopped, some people have threatened to drive a truck over me. The police department is not helping out. Ex-Members of the legislative assembly are complicit in this. Please protect me."

    "The illegal sale of alcohol, gambling and sand peddling are all prevalent in my constituency," Karemma stated during debate on the vote of appreciation for the Governor's speech. 

    "Law enforcement personnel aren't working together to stop it. The community hauled the thieves to the police station, where they were given a fine of Rs 300 each and released. The status of Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) has not earned me any respect. I am facing a lot of problems from the supporters of former MLAs. They have been promising the authorities for the past six months that they will organise new elections in the district. I became immediately concerned when an unknown person sat on my assembly seat," she said.

    "My brother's kid, who is 21 years old, was attacked on the road when he was working to prevent the sand trade.  Some people have threatened to run me over with a truck. In this regard, a formal complaint has been filed. However, the identities of those the police have arrested remain unknown," se added.

    MLA Karemma not only vented her frustrations in the House but also explicitly asked Speaker UT Khader to protect her. "My nephew was attacked because he tried to stop the sand trade," she said, adding, "I am not able to be comfortable in the field." 

    The Speaker responded, "Don't worry. We are here for your safety." The Speaker promised that he would notify the Home Minister and provide security. 
     

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 1:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Over 10 years since daughter's rape and murder, mother vows to keep fighting for justice vkp

    Over 10 years since daughter's rape and murder, mother vows to keep fighting for justice

    Bengaluru conman who cheated over 10 women arrested; he was inspired by Kannada movie vkp

    Bengaluru conman who cheated over 10 women arrested; he was inspired by Kannada movie

    Wildlife-human conflict: Bear attacks Tumakuru farmer, another enters Mandya village vkp

    Wildlife-human conflict: Bear attacks Tumakuru farmer, another enters Mandya village

    Lord Ram's devotee, who is on a 6,000 km journey on cycle, reaches Vijayapura in Karnataka vkp

    Lord Ram’s devotee, who is on a 6,000 km journey on cycle, reaches Vijayapura in Karnataka

    Mega gathering on non-BJP parties to draw up Lok Sabha Election 2024 roadmap

    Mega gathering on non-BJP parties to draw up Lok Sabha Election 2024 roadmap

    Recent Stories

    Chandrayaan 3 Why is Sriharikota a prime destination for space mission launches snt eai

    Chandrayaan-3: Why is Sriharikota a prime destination for space mission launches

    PM Modi in France visit How do the French celebrate Bastille Day in Paris

    Explained: How does France celebrate Bastille Day in Paris?

    Instagram to YouTube-7 Social networking sites of the world RBA EAI

    Instagram to YouTube-7 Social networking sites of the world

    Chandrayaan 3 launch Revisiting 7 iconic moon missions in the world snt eai

    Chandrayaan-3 launch: Revisiting 7 iconic moon missions in the world

    Boho magic 6 key elements to achieve a boho inspired home gcw eai

    Boho magic: 6 key elements to achieve a boho-inspired home

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon