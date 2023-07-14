Save me from the sand mafia, JDS MLA pleads in Karnataka assembly

Janata Dal-Secular MLA Karemma created a flutter in the Karnataka assembly when she sought protection, alleging that her life was in grave danger due to her relentless efforts to put an end to the rampant illegal sand business.

The MLA, who represents the Devadurga constituency, said, "In my district, the sand and gambling industries are thriving. If these are stopped, some people have threatened to drive a truck over me. The police department is not helping out. Ex-Members of the legislative assembly are complicit in this. Please protect me."

"The illegal sale of alcohol, gambling and sand peddling are all prevalent in my constituency," Karemma stated during debate on the vote of appreciation for the Governor's speech.

"Law enforcement personnel aren't working together to stop it. The community hauled the thieves to the police station, where they were given a fine of Rs 300 each and released. The status of Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) has not earned me any respect. I am facing a lot of problems from the supporters of former MLAs. They have been promising the authorities for the past six months that they will organise new elections in the district. I became immediately concerned when an unknown person sat on my assembly seat," she said.

"My brother's kid, who is 21 years old, was attacked on the road when he was working to prevent the sand trade. Some people have threatened to run me over with a truck. In this regard, a formal complaint has been filed. However, the identities of those the police have arrested remain unknown," se added.

MLA Karemma not only vented her frustrations in the House but also explicitly asked Speaker UT Khader to protect her. "My nephew was attacked because he tried to stop the sand trade," she said, adding, "I am not able to be comfortable in the field."

The Speaker responded, "Don't worry. We are here for your safety." The Speaker promised that he would notify the Home Minister and provide security.

