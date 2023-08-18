Cauvery Water Dispute: Karnataka seeks review of water release order, Congress govt calls all-party meet

In a bid to address the ongoing Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has convened an all-party meeting. He expressed concerns over the current order from the Cauvery Water Management Authority, which mandates the release of 10,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

Shivakumar highlighted the increased water scarcity due to inadequate rainfall, emphasizing the need to prioritize drinking water over agricultural usage.

Shivakumar's statement comes after Karnataka former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy called for the all-party discussion to delve into Tamil Nadu's demand for Cauvery water. Shivakumar emphasized that the dialogue wouldn't be limited to the Cauvery issue but would also encompass other pressing matters within the state, including Mahadayi and Krishna river disputes.

Karnataka government faces Opposition ire over Kaveri water release

Tensions have escalated as Tamil Nadu seeks water for its agricultural needs while grappling with a significant rainfall deficit in the Cauvery region.

Shivakumar urged understanding from both sides, asserting that Karnataka's dwindling drinking water reserves must be considered by Tamil Nadu as well.

In addition to the political maneuvering, Shivakumar referred to former instances where water was released to Tamil Nadu during challenging times, including periods under the leadership of Basavaraja Bommai, Deve Gowda, and the BJP government.

He called for unity and cooperation among the involved parties rather than allowing unnecessary politics to exacerbate the situation.

The call for an all-party meeting reflects the seriousness of the water dispute and underscores the need for a collaborative approach to address the conflicting demands of both states. As the meeting approaches, all eyes are on the discussions that will shape the resolution of this long-standing issue.