Cauvery Dispute: BJP hits the streets of Mandya slamming Karnataka govt decision to release water to Tamil Nad

Protests in Mandya, Karnataka, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) oppose Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu. Farmers express concerns over water scarcity and anti-farmer policy, accusing prioritization of Tamil Nadu's interests.

The Cauvery dispute in Karnataka has led to widespread outrage among the citizens, which has taken up a heated turn. A Bharatiya Janata Party has taken out a protest in the Mandya district, opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The protest was carried out at Sanjay Circle, where BJP leaders and supporters gathered to oppose the ongoing water supply to Tamil Nadu. Parliamentarian PC Mohan and other BJP leaders voiced their displeasure by condemning the decision to keep sending water to Tamil Nadu.



The release of water to Tamil Nadu has been affecting the farmers of Karnataka. They even brought out slogans against 'I.N.D.I.A', an ally of Congress to fight NDA in the upcoming MP elections. They emphasised the difficulties faced by farmers who are struggling to grow rain-fed crops due to reduced water availability for irrigation.

The protestors drew the attention of the state government to the critical water shortage in the KRS Dam, where the current water level is at 105.70 feet, significantly below the maximum level of 124.80 feet.

Despite this apparent decline, the state government's choice to maintain the water supply to Tamil Nadu has sparked protests, where several organisations have participated, shouting slogans against the Karnataka government.

The protest in Mandya took a heated turn as BJP workers expressed their anger and tried to set fire to property during the protest. The situation escalated as police worked to extinguish the fires and put an end to the protest.

Amidst the ongoing protests, a total of 12,631 cusecs of water is being released to Tamil Nadu today from the KRS dam. The cumulative discharge from the dam stands at 15,247 cusecs. Despite the current situation, the inflow rate has not witnessed a significant increase, with only 4,983 cusecs of water flowing into the KRS Dam.

The total water stored in the dam is 27.617 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic Feet), while its full capacity is 49.542 TMC.



Other leaders from Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, and Hassan districts participated in the protest. The central demand of the protest was the immediate halt to releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, given the alarming water scarcity within Karnataka.

Amidst this struggle, farmers are witnessing the receding water levels in the KRS Dam, putting their livelihoods in jeopardy. The protesters expressed their worries about the government's anti-farmer policy and accused it of prioritizing Tamil Nadu's interests over the well-being of Karnataka's farmers.