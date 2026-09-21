Bigger projects finished while Ejipura flyover struggled:

Bengaluru actually completed much bigger projects in record time right in front of our eyes.

Yellow Metro Line: The government started the 19.15 km Yellow Metro line with 16 stations in 2017, and they opened it for public use by August 2025.

Kempegowda International Airport T2 Terminal: Authorities began the grand ₹5,000 crore T2 Airport project in October 2018, and they finished it in just 5 years by 2023.