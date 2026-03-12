In Karnataka, four men robbed gold worth ₹90 lakh from a sleeper bus near Koppal during a dinner stop. The audacious heist was caught on CCTV, and police have launched a massive manhunt to track down the suspects.

With gold prices soaring, incidents of gold robberies have been rising across the state. In a shocking turn of events near Koppal, four men robbed a bag of gold jewellery worth a staggering ₹90 lakh from a sleeper bus travelling from Mantralaya to Mangaluru. The audacious heist occurred during a dinner stop and was fully captured on CCTV, leaving locals stunned. Police have launched a massive hunt to track down the culprits.

Mastermind Travelled on the Same Sleeper Bus

Preliminary investigations suggest that this was a meticulously planned robbery. Police believe the mastermind was a passenger on the bus, boarding at Sindhanur and travelling towards Koppal. His three accomplices reportedly followed the bus in a separate vehicle. The four coordinated the entire operation together, indicating careful premeditation.

Robbery Outside Tawa Punjab Hotel

The theft took place outside the Tawa Punjab Hotel on National Highway 63, when the sleeper bus had stopped for a dinner break. The two passengers carrying the gold, Mohammed and Irshad, were asleep inside the bus. Taking advantage of the pause, the thieves sneaked on board, grabbed the bag of gold, and made their escape.

Heist Caught on CCTV

The hotel’s CCTV camera captured the entire robbery. The footage shows the thieves boarding the bus, signalling to each other, and making off with the bag. Police are now using the video to trace the suspects. According to officials, Mohammed and Irshad were transporting the gold from Mantralaya to Mangaluru when the thieves struck during the dinner stop.

Police Launch Manhunt for Robbers

Police have initiated a massive manhunt for all four robbers. Using the CCTV footage and interviewing other passengers, officers are attempting to track the escape route of the thieves. The brazen robbery has caused a huge stir in Koppal, but authorities remain confident that the culprits will soon be apprehended.

