Mysuru: In a heartbreaking incident from Mysuru, a farmer tried to end his life right in front of a government office. He had been running from pillar to post for eight long years, just to get the official record for his own land.

Corrupt officials made him run around for 8 years

The incident took place in Saligram, Mysuru district. The farmer, 70-year-old Rangegowda from Chikkanayakanahalli village, was trying to get a 'khata'—an official land record—for his 24 guntas of land (that's about half an acre). For the last eight years, officials allegedly kept making him run around. He even filed a formal application at the Nad Kacheri, which is a local government office like a tehsil office, two years ago. But nothing happened. Even complaining to the Tehsildar didn't help. Fed up with the system, Rangegowda drank pesticide outside the Saligram Nad Kacheri.

Farmer fighting for his life in hospital

He collapsed on the spot and was rushed to a private hospital in Mysuru. He is currently in the ICU, and his condition is critical. Doctors have said that 'it's difficult to say anything for the next 48 hours'. The news has left his family devastated. The Saligram police have registered a case in this matter.

'Spent ₹2.5 lakh running around'

Rangegowda's son, Venkatesh, broke down while speaking to the media. 'The officials asked for every single document, except for proof that my father is alive,' he said. 'In these eight years, we met two MLAs, district officials, the Tehsildar, and so many other officers. We spent nearly ₹2.5 lakh, but our work was never done.'

Officials wake up, promise action in 15 days

Now that the farmer has taken such a drastic step, the sleeping officials have suddenly woken up. They are now promising to get the khata ready in 15 days. Reacting to this, Venkatesh said angrily, 'If a job that didn't get done in eight years can now be done in 15, then let it be. At least it might help other farmers.' The family says they will take legal action against all the officials responsible for this negligence once his father regains consciousness.

