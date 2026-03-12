Bengaluru’s Indira Canteens are facing a severe LPG shortage, forcing over 30 kitchens to halt meals. With stock lasting only two to three days, over 175 canteens and thousands of residents, including daily-wage workers and students, could be affected if the supply is not restored.

Bengaluru’s popular Indira Canteens, which provide affordable meals to thousands of residents every day, are facing a severe crisis. On Wednesday, more than 30 canteens were unable to serve lunch due to a shortage of LPG cylinders. Officials fear that if the cylinder supply is not restored in the coming days, over 175 Indira Canteens across the city may be forced to shut down, leaving daily-wage labourers, students, and low-income residents without access to cheap meals.

Main Kitchens Struggle to Cope

The situation is already serious at the main kitchens that supply food to multiple canteens. For instance, the Malleswaram kitchen, which caters to 33 Indira Canteens, did not receive any cylinders on Wednesday. As a result, lunch could not be prepared, and the problem continued into the evening, affecting thousands who rely on these meals.

Stock Lasting Only Two to Three Days

BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao addressed the issue, stating that the contractors supplying food have cylinders sufficient for only two to three more days. He also noted that there is currently no backup plan, such as using electric stoves, to ensure uninterrupted food supply.

“The government is discussing the problem and looking for alternative arrangements,” he added.

Impact on Residents and Daily-Wage Workers

With Bengaluru hosting more than 175 Indira Canteens, any disruption in food supply could have serious consequences. Thousands of residents, including daily-wage labourers, students, and low-income families, depend on these canteens for affordable meals and snacks. A prolonged shortage could put them in a difficult situation.

School Mid-Day Meals Also at Risk

The LPG shortage is not limited to Indira Canteens. BBMP-run schools, which rely on NGOs to provide mid-day meals, are also affected. The Chief Commissioner confirmed that the administration is exploring ways to ensure that the mid-day meal programme continues smoothly despite the cylinder crisis, to prevent disruption for schoolchildren.

