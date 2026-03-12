Railways have revised the timings and service days for Alnavar–Dandeli DEMU trains after public complaints. The weekly off has shifted from Sunday to Thursday, making the train service more convenient for commuters.

The schedule of the Alnavar–Dandeli train service, which was relaunched on February 7 after a long gap, has been revised following complaints from local residents about inconvenient timings. Responding to the concerns raised by commuters, the Railway Department has introduced a new timetable for the service. The information was shared by Dandeli Block Congress President Mohan Halavai during a press conference in Karwar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Halavai stated that several residents had approached MLA R. V. Deshpande, highlighting the inconvenience caused by the earlier schedule. Acting on these concerns, Deshpande raised the issue during the relaunch event of the train service and also submitted a written request to the railway authorities seeking a revision of the timings. According to Halavai, the Railway Department responded positively to the MLA’s appeal and subsequently revised the schedule.

Also present at the press conference were Block Congress Vice President Basheer Giriyal, General Secretary Kirti Gaonkar, and several party leaders, including Yasmeen Kittur, Anil Naykar, Diwakar Naik, Taswar Saudagar, R. P. Naik, Ravikumar Chavan, Rafiq, Ramalinga Jadhav, Dadapir Nadimulla and Afreen Kittur.

Revised Train Timings Announced

In a separate statement, Member of Parliament Visveshwar Hegde Kageri confirmed that the timings of the three pairs of DEMU trains operating between Alnavar and Dandeli have been revised. He said the decision fulfils a commitment made by Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna during the inauguration of the service.

Weekly Schedule Change

As per the revised order, the train service will now operate six days a week, with the weekly holiday shifted from Sunday to Thursday.

Updated Train Schedule

Under the new timetable:

Train No. 76501 will depart from Alnavar at 5.00 am and reach Dandeli at 5.45 am.

The return service, Train No. 76502, will leave Dandeli at 6.15 am and arrive at Alnavar at 7.00 am.

Train No. 76503 will depart from Alnavar at 7.35 am and reach Dandeli at 8.20 am.

Train No. 76504, the afternoon service, will continue to operate without any change in its schedule.

The evening train, Train No. 76505, will leave Alnavar at 6.00 pm and reach Dandeli at 6.45 pm.

The final return service, Train No. 76506, will depart from Dandeli at 7.05 pm and arrive at Alnavar at 7.50 pm.

Officials said the revised timetable aims to make the train service more convenient for daily commuters and residents travelling between Alnavar and Dandeli.