Tamil Nadu Police apprehended a robbery suspect, who allegedly attacked officers during an arrest attempt near Sulur in Coimbatore district on Thursday. The accused, identified as Balamurugan from Sivaganga, was reportedly linked to a series of chain-snatching and robbery incidents targeting college students in Coimbatore's suburban areas, police said.

Details of the Arrest and Confrontation

According to police sources, as a special team closed in on his hideout near Sulur, Balamurugan resisted arrest and attacked Sub-Inspector Yuvaraj with a sickle. In response, Inspector Prem Anand fired at the suspect's right leg in self-defence, allowing the team to overpower and take him into custody.

Aftermath and Official Inquiry

Later, Balamurugan was subsequently transported to a hospital for medical treatment. District Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan initiated an official inquiry into the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)