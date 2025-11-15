In Karnataka’s Karwar, a 70-year-old woman, Fakiravva Ramanna Alur, tragically died after an accidental fire broke out in her home. Living alone, she was severely burned before being rushed to KIMS Hubballi, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Karwar: In a tragic incident that has left the residents of Hanumapur village, Mundgod taluk, Uttara Kannada, in shock, a 70-year-old woman lost her life after an accidental fire broke out at her home. Fakiravva Ramanna Alur, who lived alone without any relatives, was reportedly burnt alive when the fire engulfed her house. Locals rushed to help, but the severity of the incident proved fatal.

Fire Breaks Out While Woman at Home

The accident occurred while Fakiravva was engaged in some household work. The fire, which started unnoticed, quickly spread to her clothes. Villagers immediately alerted the fire department, and firefighters rushed to the scene. The blaze was brought under control within a few minutes, but tragically, Fakiravva had already suffered severe burns.

Medical Assistance and Death

Fakiravva was swiftly transported to Mundgod Taluk Hospital via a 108 ambulance. Due to the seriousness of her injuries, she was later transferred to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, Karnataka, for specialised treatment. Despite the medical team’s best efforts, she succumbed to her injuries, leaving the village mourning the unfortunate loss.