A farmer in Karnataka’s Mandya district died after setting himself on fire outside the District Administration Office over a decades-old land dispute, highlighting government inaction and the growing distress among farmers.

Mandya: A tragic incident unfolded in Karnataka’s Mandya district, where a farmer identified as Manjegowda succumbed to burn injuries after setting himself on fire outside the Mandya District Administration Office on Tuesday. The shocking act was reportedly driven by years of frustration over an unresolved land dispute and alleged government apathy.

According to witnesses, the farmer poured petrol on himself in the park opposite the District Collector’s office before setting himself ablaze. Bystanders and police personnel rushed to his aid, extinguished the flames, and shifted him to MIMS Hospital. With over 60 per cent burn injuries, he was later referred to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, where he passed away during treatment on Wednesday morning.

Decades-Old Land Issue Behind the Protest

The dispute dates back to the 1970s, when around 2.5 acres of land owned by Manjegowda’s grandfather were acquired by the government and distributed as housing sites under the Ashraya Yojana. For decades, the family had been requesting compensation or alternative land but received no resolution.

The farmer had made repeated visits to government offices, including those of the Tahsildar and District Collector, seeking allocation of a cattle ranch land near Mallehalli in lieu of the seized property. Despite several appeals over nearly 20 years, officials allegedly failed to act on his requests.

Allegations of Harassment and Corruption

Family members claimed that officials demanded bribes under the pretext of document verification and processing. Unable to afford the repeated demands and facing financial distress, Manjegowda had reportedly borrowed ₹7–8 lakh from various sources, including banks, to manage his farm and personal expenses.

In recent years, the situation worsened as the State Forest Department allegedly laid claim to the same plot, restricting his access and cultivation rights. The farmer is said to have submitted several petitions, the latest on 18 October, seeking official intervention.

Desperation Turns Tragic

Sources revealed that on Monday, Manjegowda had waited the entire day at the District Collector’s office but received no response. Frustrated and dejected, he returned the next morning and set himself ablaze. The incident has drawn attention to the growing distress among farmers struggling with bureaucratic hurdles and delayed land settlements.

Government Orders Inquiry

The Deputy Commissioner of Mandya has initiated a detailed inquiry into the incident. Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre described the farmer’s death as “deeply unfortunate” and stated that he has sought a full report from local officials to determine the cause of administrative delay and possible lapses.