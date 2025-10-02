A major fire broke out in the basement of Domino’s building in Yelachenahalli, Bengaluru, destroying 19 EV bikes. The blaze, triggered by a short circuit, escalated near gas cylinders. Fire brigade controlled the situation.

Bengaluru: A major fire broke out this morning in the Yelachenahalli area along Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru, causing panic among residents and shopkeepers. The incident occurred in the basement of the Domino’s Pizza building, located near the Kanakapura Road Metro Station. Preliminary reports suggest that the fire was triggered by a short circuit at an electric two-wheeler charging point installed in the basement. The fire quickly escalated, spreading to a nearby gas line, and resulting in one cylinder exploding due to the intense heat, creating a massive accident scene.

19 Electric Bikes Completely Gutted

In the incident, 19 electric bikes parked in the basement were completely destroyed by the fire. The situation was made more critical by gas leakage from six other cylinders in the parking area. Quick action by locals, who informed the authorities immediately, helped prevent a more catastrophic outcome.

Operation by the Fire Brigade

Two fire engines rushed to the scene after the alert, and fire brigade personnel worked swiftly to bring the blaze under control. The basement of the building was completely burnt, but thankfully, no casualties were reported.

Police Investigation Underway

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of KS Layout police station, and police officials visited the site for inspection. Authorities have confirmed that further investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause and any lapses that might have contributed to the fire.