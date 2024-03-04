Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: 3 young men swept away by waves at Panambur beach in Mangaluru

    Three young men, Milan (20), Likhit (18), and Nagaraj (24), were swept away by powerful waves at Panambur Beach in Mangalore despite lifeguard warnings. Milan worked as a delivery boy, Likhit was a college student, and Nagaraj was a company supervisor. Divers are currently searching for them in the waters. Tragic outcome left families devastated.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

    Tragedy struck on Sunday evening as three young men were swept away by powerful waves while enjoying a day out at Panambur Beach in Mangalore. Despite warnings from lifeguards, Milan (20), Likhit (18), and Nagaraj (24) were engulfed by the sea's force, leaving their families and friends devastated.

    Milan, a 20-year-old delivery boy, Likhit, an 18-year-old first-year student at Kaikambada College, and Nagaraj, a 24-year-old supervisor at Bycompady company, had been spending time on the picturesque shores of Panambur. However, around 6 pm, tragedy struck as they were unexpectedly hit by massive waves, leading to their tragic demise.

    Efforts are underway to locate the missing youths, with divers tirelessly scouring the waters in hopes of finding them. The entire community is reeling from the loss of these vibrant young individuals, whose futures were cut short in a heartbreaking accident.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 9:42 AM IST
