Karnataka:15ft python has a dog for meal, stranded thereafter

    A 15ft python in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district was stranded after eating a dog, but was rescued and released into the forest by forest officers. In another incident, a 7ft python was captured at a coffee estate in Siddapura and released in the Maldare forest area.

    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    A 15 feet-long python was captured when it was unable to move after eating a dog at NR Pura Taluk of Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka. It weighed over 60 kg and was stranded beside a house in Hantuvani village.

    The python was sleeping beside the house after swallowing a dog. It was stranded after a heavy meal and rested in the gutter. Forest officers came to the rescue. They captured the snake and released it into the forest.

    In another incident, a 7ft python was captured at the Molagu Mane coffee estate of Siddapura taluk, Uttara Kannada. The python was found sleeping in the estate for the past two days.

    The workers and the neighbours of the estate were scared as the snake was found roaming the estate from the past two days. On Friday, while they were working at the estate, the snake was found sleeping beside the Chamundeshwari temple. 

    They informed the forest officials immediately following which the snake was captured. The Forest officers rescued the snake and released it in the Maldare forest area. Forest officer Shreenivas and the staff Guru, Hariprasad, Sachin, and Dhanu were present during the rescue.

