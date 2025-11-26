Bengaluru CCB Police have busted a major fake Nandini ghee racket, arresting a Mysuru couple accused of running an illegal manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu. Police seized machinery, frozen ₹60 lakh, and intensified the probe across Karnataka.

In a major breakthrough, the Bengaluru CCB Police have made significant progress in the high-profile case involving the manufacturing and distribution of fake Nandini ghee, a scam that had sparked widespread concern across Karnataka. Acting on sustained intelligence and follow-up investigations, the police have arrested a husband and wife from Mysuru, believed to be the masterminds behind the large-scale operation. Their arrest marks an important milestone in dismantling the counterfeit network that had infiltrated markets and even reached several Nandini parlours.

Masterminds Identified as Mysuru Couple

The arrested accused have been identified as Shivakumar and his wife Ramya. According to the CCB Police, the investigation confirmed that the couple were at the helm of the fake Nandini ghee production unit and played a key role in circulating counterfeit products across the state.

Fake Ghee Manufacturing Unit Found in Tamil Nadu

According to CCB DCP-1 Sriharibabu, the couple had set up a fully equipped fake ghee manufacturing unit in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. During the raid, the police discovered high-tech machinery and advanced equipment used to produce fake ghee. The machines were used to manufacture, repackage, and label ghee under the Nandini brand. All equipment found in the illegal unit has been seized.

Breakthrough After the November 14 Raid

This development follows the November 14 raid on a godown in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, where the police initially seized 8,136 litres of fake Nandini ghee. The counterfeit product had already entered the market and was being sold at certain Nandini parlours and retail shops. A case was registered at the time, and four individuals including distributor Mahendra, his son Deepak, and Muniraju were arrested. Investigations have now revealed that Mahendra and his associates were distributing the fake products manufactured by Shivakumar and Ramya.

₹60 Lakh Frozen, Previous Case in Mysuru

Taking the investigation forward, the CCB has frozen around ₹60 lakh credited to the accused couple’s bank accounts. To determine what substandard substances were used in the counterfeit ghee, the seized samples have been sent for analysis to the Forensic Science Laboratory. It has also emerged that a similar case involving the manufacture of fake products had earlier been registered against the duo in Mysuru.

The CCB is continuing an intensive investigation to identify additional accomplices and assess the full extent of the distribution network.