    Kannada actor Darshan caught on video call in jail, raises questions about inmate privileges (WATCH)

    This video followed the release of a photo showing Darshan smoking a cigarette while seated on a lawn chair alongside three other men, including known gangster Wilson Garden Naga and his manager. The image has sparked widespread concern and criticism, with many questioning whether Darshan is receiving preferential treatment in jail.

    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 8:42 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 8:42 AM IST

    A video has surfaced showing Kannada actor Darshan, currently lodged in a Bengaluru jail, engaged in a phone call, raising questions about potential special treatment within the prison. The 25-second clip, which is now viral on social media, shows the actor casually conversing with a man on a video call. In the video, Darshan is seen sitting in a brightly lit room, with large curtains behind him and clothes hanging on hooks. The man on the call gestures towards his mouth, asking Darshan if he has eaten, to which the actor responds with a nod and a smile before both exchange goodbyes.

    This video followed the release of a photo showing Darshan smoking a cigarette while seated on a lawn chair alongside three other men, including known gangster Wilson Garden Naga and his manager. The image has sparked widespread concern and criticism, with many questioning whether Darshan is receiving preferential treatment in jail.

    Asianet Newsable cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

    Darshan, along with 17 others, including his friend, actor Pavithra Gowda, is in judicial custody in connection with the murder of his fan, Renukaswamy. The 33-year-old fan had allegedly sent obscene messages to Gowda, and his body was later found near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru's Sumanahalli on June 9.

    The video and photo have led to a public outcry, with Renukaswamy's father demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. He expressed his shock at the apparent leniency shown towards Darshan, saying, "Looking at the picture, I'm surprised to see him with others holding a cigarette and drinking tea. We get a doubt whether he is in jail or not. Jail should be a jail and should not become something else. He should be treated like other normal prisoners, but here it looks like he seems to be sitting in a resort."

    In response, jail authorities have been asked to conduct an internal inquiry to investigate the circumstances under which these incidents occurred.

