Madhya Pradesh SHOCKER! Tired of wife's expensive lifestyle, husband arranges hit-and-run killing

A Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, man has been charged with planning his wife's murder because of her extravagant spending patterns. The husband, Hemant Sharma, was frustrated by the financial strain caused by his wife, Durgawati. He decided to stage a road accident with the help of his friends. Sharma paid Rs 2.5 lakh to his accomplices to carry out the plan, according to the police.

At first, it seemed as though there had been a hit-and-run accident on August 13. Sharma stated that as his wife and her brother, Sandesh, were returning from a trip to a temple, a loaded truck struck their motorbike. Sandesh lived, but Durgawati eventually passed away from her wounds at the hospital.

However, the police grew suspicious when they found inconsistencies in Sharma's statement and no evidence of the supposed loading vehicle in the area’s CCTV footage. Investigations also showed that, just prior to the collision, an EcoSport automobile had been following the motorbike. The police were prompted by this to investigate Sharma's personal life further.

It was discovered throughout the inquiry that Durgawati was Hemant Sharma's second wife. The connection between the two was complicated and started before to her first marriage in 2021. The two got back together and got married in court in 2023 following her divorce from her first husband and Sharma's own marriage in 2022. But Durgawati's extravagant spending soon caused their relationship to fall apart, which is what led Sharma to come up with the lethal scheme.

According to reports, Durgawati's spending habits continued to strain Hemant's finances, becoming a cause of rage. Frustrated and angry, Hemant devised a plan to kill her.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Niranjan Sharma, confirmed the involvement of three accomplices. Hemant Sharma and the car driver have been arrested, while two other suspects remain at large.

