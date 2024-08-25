Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madhya Pradesh SHOCKER! Tired of wife's expensive lifestyle, husband arranges hit-and-run killing

    Investigations further uncovered that Durgawati, who was Hemant Sharma’s second wife, had been in a romantic relationship with him before her first marriage in 2021. Sharma also got married in 2022.

    Madhya Pradesh SHOCKER! Tired of wife's expensive lifestyle, husband arranges hit-and-run killing gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 5:46 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

    A Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, man has been charged with planning his wife's murder because of her extravagant spending patterns. The husband, Hemant Sharma, was frustrated by the financial strain caused by his wife, Durgawati. He decided to stage a road accident with the help of his friends. Sharma paid Rs 2.5 lakh to his accomplices to carry out the plan, according to the police.

    At first, it seemed as though there had been a hit-and-run accident on August 13. Sharma stated that as his wife and her brother, Sandesh, were returning from a trip to a temple, a loaded truck struck their motorbike. Sandesh lived, but Durgawati eventually passed away from her wounds at the hospital.

    However, the police grew suspicious when they found inconsistencies in Sharma's statement and no evidence of the supposed loading vehicle in the area’s CCTV footage. Investigations also showed that, just prior to the collision, an EcoSport automobile had been following the motorbike. The police were prompted by this to investigate Sharma's personal life further.

    It was discovered throughout the inquiry that Durgawati was Hemant Sharma's second wife. The connection between the two was complicated and started before to her first marriage in 2021. The two got back together and got married in court in 2023 following her divorce from her first husband and Sharma's own marriage in 2022. But Durgawati's extravagant spending soon caused their relationship to fall apart, which is what led Sharma to come up with the lethal scheme.

    According to reports, Durgawati's spending habits continued to strain Hemant's finances, becoming a cause of rage. Frustrated and angry, Hemant devised a plan to kill her.

    Additional Superintendent of Police, Niranjan Sharma, confirmed the involvement of three accomplices. Hemant Sharma and the car driver have been arrested, while two other suspects remain at large.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Siddique, actress Revathy Sampath accuses Riyaz Khan of sexual misconduct over call dmn

    After Siddique, actress Revathy Sampath accuses Riyaz Khan of sexual misconduct over call

    Amid criticism from opposition, Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty welcomes Unified Pension Scheme dmn

    Amid criticism from opposition, Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty welcomes Unified Pension Scheme

    With folded hands, thief bows down before Lord Hanuman, then decamps with jewellery (Watch) shk

    With folded hands, thief bows down before Lord Hanuman, then decamps with jewellery (Watch)

    Aliens are real ISRO chief reveals possibility of extraterrestrial life, warns of contact risks (WATCH) snt

    'Aliens are real': ISRO chief reveals possibility of extraterrestrial life, warns of contact risks (WATCH)

    Casting director Tess Joseph shares strong message as #MeToo allegations against actor Mukesh resurfaces dmn

    Casting director Tess Joseph shares strong message as #MeToo allegations against actor Mukesh resurfaces

    Recent Stories

    After Siddique, actress Revathy Sampath accuses Riyaz Khan of sexual misconduct over call dmn

    After Siddique, actress Revathy Sampath accuses Riyaz Khan of sexual misconduct over call

    Stree 2 Box-office collection Day 10: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer crosses Rs. 500 Crore worldwide ATG

    Stree 2 Box-office collection Day 10: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer crosses Rs. 500 Crore worldwide

    Avoid THESE foods to prevent kidney stones vkp

    Avoid THESE foods to prevent kidney stones

    football Luis Suarez net worth: Uruguayan footballer's salary & earnings scr

    Luis Suarez net worth: Uruguayan footballer's salary & earnings

    Amid criticism from opposition, Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty welcomes Unified Pension Scheme dmn

    Amid criticism from opposition, Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty welcomes Unified Pension Scheme

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon