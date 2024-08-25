After Siddique, actress Revathy Sampath accuses Riyaz Khan of sexual misconduct over call

Actress Revathy Sampath has now alleged misconduct by actor Riyaz Khan, claiming he spoke obscenely and asked for introductions to willing friends. The actress also claimed she has evidence against actor Siddique, who she accused of harassing her in 2016.

In yet another shocking revelation, actress Revathy Sampath has come forward with a serious allegation of misconduct against actor Riyaz Khan. According to Revathy, Riyaz Khan spoke obscenely to her over the phone and asked her to introduce friends who were willing to cooperate with him.

Earlier, Revathy also stated that she has clear evidence against actor Siddique, who she accused of harassing her in 2016, even before she turned 18. She expressed her concern that if the case moves forward, it will be a headache for her career and she is already not getting peace of mind.

The actress demanded assurance from the government that justice will be served in the case. Following her allegation, actor Siddique resigned from the post of General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

Siddique had sent his resignation letter to AMMA President Mohanlal. The government is now considering taking action against Siddique as serious allegations have been raised against him.

In a separate development, Tess Joseph, who had earlier raised a #MeToo allegation against actor turned politician Mukesh in 2018, has spoken out again. In an Instagram story, the casting director she stated, "We trust these systems to bring us justice, but then I see endless lawyers lining up to defend the state in West Bengal or the silence of an industry on the Hema Committee Report and it feels like justice isn't even the point anymore, it's just some spectacle where the rules are bent to suit those in power. How can I trust that things will get better? Trust? It's become a commodity, something I'm not willing to hand out so easily anymore. That deeply saddens me."

Tess Joseph, an active casting director in Bollywood, made her #MeToo allegation against Mukesh in 2018. Tess had revealed her experience from the time she was the director of the television show "Kodeeshwaran". She further mentioned that she was saved by her boss, Derek O'Brien, who is also a Trinamool Congress MP.

"I was 20 years old quiz directing #koteeswaran when the mallu host #mukeshkumar called my room multiple times and then changed my room to beside his on the next sch. My then boss @derekobrienmp spoke to me far an hour & got me out on the next flight.

19 yrs on thank you Derek," she posted on the social media platform X in 2018.

Meanwhile, film director Ranjith on Sunday (Aug 25) stepped down as the chairman of the Kerala Film Academy following allegations of misconduct by a Bengali actress. The actress, Sreelekha Mitra, had revealed that Ranjith had misbehaved with her during a film discussion. Ranjith's eventual resignation came after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) took a stand that Ranjith should resign from his position.

