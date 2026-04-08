A Bengaluru woman and her friend waited six hours for just 10 minutes inside the KSIC Mysore Silks showroom. The token-based system and high demand for authentic Mysore silk sarees created long queues, highlighting FOMO and the craze for premium silk.

A Bengaluru woman, accompanied by her friend, endured a six-hour wait to spend just 10 minutes inside the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) showroom, renowned for its authentic Mysore silk sarees. The video of their experience, shared on Instagram, has gone viral, highlighting the high demand and the strict purchasing process at the Jayanagar outlet.

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The woman, who posts as @off.script on Instagram, and her friend reached the KSIC Mysore Silks showroom around 4 am, hoping to secure their places on the waiting list. Despite arriving early, they found several people already ahead of them, demonstrating the lengths shoppers go to acquire these highly coveted silk sarees.

Early Morning Queue and Token System

In her video, the Bengaluru shopper explained that they initially arrived at 3:45 am to get their names on the list. After stepping out briefly for coffee, they returned to find that 53 more names had already been added. Fellow customers revealed the competitive nature of the queue: one woman arrived at 3 am, while a man claimed he had camped outside the showroom since 9 pm the previous night.

KSIC strictly regulates customer entry. Only 10 people are allowed inside at a time, and each group is given just 10 minutes to make their purchase. Tokens are mandatory, and each customer is allowed to buy only one saree per token.

Why KSIC Mysore Silk Sarees Are So Popular?

Customers in the queue explained that the craze for KSIC sarees comes from their authenticity and high quality. Made from premium mulberry silk, the sarees are priced according to gold rates due to the use of pure gold zari. The showroom stocks limited quantities, often releasing around 100 sarees only on Thursdays and Saturdays, which creates urgency and frenzy among buyers.

The Instagram user questioned whether the wait was truly worth it, citing the FOMO culture among shoppers. She described her experience with her friend as “a good experience” but suggested it would likely be a “once-and-for-the-last-time” visit.

KSIC’s Unique Authenticity and GI Tag

The Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation is well known for producing Mysore silk sarees with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Each saree has a unique code and hologram that verifies its authenticity and origin. This quality assurance contributes to the high demand, making KSIC sarees a prestigious choice for collectors and traditional buyers alike.

Token-Based Shopping Experience

The showroom follows a token-based entry system to manage crowds and maintain order. Shoppers must obtain a token, wait for their turn, and are allowed to purchase only one saree. The limited stock, combined with the popularity of the brand, results in long queues and early morning visits.