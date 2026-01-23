Why Mysore Silk Sarees See 5 AM Queues and Massive Popularity
Mysore silk sarees are in huge demand nationwide, with prices ranging from ₹18,500 to ₹4 lakh. Customers queue early to buy these high-quality, world-famous sarees, making them a hot topic across India.
Mysore Saree Demand
Mysore silk sarees are a hot topic. Women queuing for them are making headlines. People will pay lakhs, but sarees are unavailable. Customers queue all day to buy one.
Sarees sold from 18,500 to 4 lakh rupees
Mysore silk sarees are in high demand nationwide, with prices from ₹18,500 to ₹4 lakh. Despite the great quality, why are people queuing and struggling to buy one? Here's the answer.
Mysore Silk's decline due to government neglect
The government has failed to manage the world-famous Mysore Silk industry well. KSIC has factories in Mysuru, T. Narasipura, and Channapatna, but production is down due to a shortage of workers, staff, and managers.
Only 400 sarees produced per day
Demand in Karnataka alone is over 500 sarees daily. Nationwide, it's at least 1000. Yet, the three factories only make 400 sarees a day due to a lack of workers and staff.
No staff recruitment for 8 years
KSIC hasn't hired anyone in 8 years. This government body is struggling with only 970 staff across three factories. Even 6 General Manager positions are empty. The government seems uninterested in hiring anyone.
Only 40 sarees available for sale due to foul play
Though 400 sarees are made daily, only 40 reach stores in Mysuru, Bengaluru, etc. It's alleged that staff sell the rest on the black market for VIPs at higher prices. Locals are asking for priority in buying.
