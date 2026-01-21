Women queued up from as early as 4.00 am outside KSIC showrooms in Mysuru to buy authentic Mysore silk sarees. A supply shortage and rising demand have led to token systems and purchase limits at authorised outlets.

A video showing women queuing outside a showroom from as early as 4.00 am to purchase authentic Mysore silk sarees has gone viral, highlighting the immense demand for Karnataka’s iconic handwoven fabric. The sarees, manufactured exclusively by the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC), are available only at authorised outlets, prompting customers to arrive hours before opening time to secure a purchase.

KSIC sarees are sold only at the Silk Weaving Factory premises in Mysuru, two outlets near the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, as well as showrooms on Kalidasa Road, Yatri Nivas, and near K.R. Circle. Due to limited availability and high demand, customers are permitted to purchase only one saree per person, using a token system introduced by the KSIC management to regulate crowds.

Why Demand For Mysore Silk Sarees Is So High?

Original GI-tagged Mysore silk sarees are produced solely by the state-owned KSIC, making them highly sought after for their pure silk quality, durability, vibrant colours, and intricate designs. However, the factory has been unable to meet the growing demand, particularly during wedding seasons and festivals such as Varalakshmi Puja, Gowri Ganesha, and Deepavali.

Taking advantage of the shortage, several private sellers have opened shops with names resembling KSIC, misleading customers by selling Chinese silk and imitation sarees. As a result, buyers increasingly prefer KSIC outlets to ensure authenticity, further intensifying the rush at official showrooms.

Token System Introduced Amid Shortage

Due to extreme demand and limited supply, KSIC has implemented a strict token system. Tokens are issued only to those standing in the queue, and entry into the showroom is restricted to token holders. Each customer is permitted to buy only one saree.

The price of Mysore silk sarees ranges from ₹25,000 to ₹2.5 lakh, depending on the design and zari work, while non-zari silk sarees start at around ₹10,000. Despite the premium pricing, customers continue to queue for hours, reflecting the enduring value of Mysore silk.

Steps Taken To Increase Production: Minister

Responding to the situation, Karnataka Silk Minister K. Venkatesh said that the government is taking steps to boost production to meet rising demand. Speaking to media, he said Mysore silk sarees are manufactured only at the Silk Weaving Factory in Mysuru, and scaling up production remains challenging due to the need for skilled artisans.

“Earlier, sarees were produced only during the day shift. We have now introduced a night shift as well,” the minister said. He added that daily production has increased from 370 sarees to nearly 400, while annual production stands at around 1.10 lakh sarees, which still falls short of demand.

Limited Weavers And Supply Chain Constraints

KSIC General Manager Siddalingaprasad said that on Wednesdays and Fridays, around 1,000 sarees each are supplied to KSIC’s six showrooms in Bengaluru, while 1,000 sarees are sent every Saturday to four to six outlets in Mysuru. However, production remains constrained due to a limited number of trained weavers.

Silk cocoons are sourced from Ramanagara and Sidlaghatta, silk thread is produced in T. Narasipura, and the sarees are woven at two KSIC units in Mysuru. Training a weaver takes six to seven months, making rapid expansion difficult.

Shortage Likely To Continue Into 2026

Officials acknowledged that the supply shortfall of authentic Mysore silk sarees has persisted throughout 2025 and is likely to continue into 2026, with no immediate resolution in sight. With wedding and festive seasons driving demand and production scaling up slowly, queues outside KSIC showrooms are expected to remain a regular sight in Mysuru.

Despite these challenges, KSIC continues to supply hundreds of colours and designs directly to customers through its authorised outlets, preserving the legacy of Karnataka’s pride, Mysore silk sarees.