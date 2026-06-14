A social media debate has reignited discussions on whether Bengaluru is a “tech bubble”, with professionals divided over job opportunities, salaries, and rising living costs. While some see the city as a career hub, others highlight stagnating pay and high expenses.

Bengaluru continues to be at the centre of debate over career growth, salaries and opportunities in India’s tech ecosystem, with many professionals questioning whether the city truly delivers on its promise of rapid career advancement. A recent social media discussion has once again revived the “Bangalore bubble” debate, with users sharing contrasting views on job opportunities, cost of living and career progression in the IT capital.

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The conversation highlights the growing divide between expectations and reality for many young developers who move to Bengaluru in search of better roles. While some continue to view the city as a gateway to global opportunities, others believe that rising competition, increasing living costs and saturation in entry-level roles are making it increasingly difficult to succeed.

Debate Over Bengaluru Job Opportunities

One user pointed out that Bengaluru is often seen as a hub of opportunities, but the path to achieving them is not as straightforward as it appears. The user noted that jobs do not come easily and require consistent effort and visibility.

The user also shared an example of a developer with over three years of experience who is reportedly still working in an internship role with a monthly pay of around ₹10,000. The user suggested that instead of relocating to Bengaluru, professionals should consider staying in their hometowns and focusing on “building in public” to create better opportunities.

The post further stated that Bengaluru feels like a “bubble”, where expectations often do not match reality.

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Social Media Divided Over Bengaluru’s Work Culture

The discussion triggered mixed reactions online, with users strongly divided over whether Bengaluru remains India’s best tech destination.

One user commented: "I don't think it's a bubble, there are so many people migrating & it is like the saying 'build it and they will come'. Bangalore is still in that building stage, which is why companies have started their research centres."

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Second user commented: "Obviously, Bengaluru isn't a bubble. You have to adapt or go home. I remember a time when basic frontend developers were getting paid a lot."

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Third user commented: "Yes, it is all hype and showoff. As you said, better to stay in hometown and build."

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Fourth user commented: "It's too overcrowded now. I see a trend in companies that they are not investing in Bangalore. Most companies are buying real estate in tier-2 cities to attract cheap talent. Companies need to pay more in Bangalore. And people are not even liking it, see the rent, food cost."

Rising Debate On Cost Of Living And Careers

The discussion reflects a broader sentiment among young professionals about rising rents, increasing competition and stagnating entry-level salaries in major tech hubs like Bengaluru. While some continue to defend the city’s long-term potential as a global technology centre, others believe tier-2 cities may soon become more attractive due to lower costs and growing corporate presence.

As the debate continues, Bengaluru remains both a symbol of opportunity and a subject of criticism, depending on individual experiences and expectations within India’s evolving tech landscape.