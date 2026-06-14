A couple who moved from Gurugram to Bengaluru went viral after sharing their experience of paying Rs 52,000 rent for a 2BHK in HSR Layout with no amenities. Their story has sparked a debate about the city's high rental costs and whether prime locations offer true value. They have shared tips on finding better options.

A couple who relocated from Gurugram to Bengaluru went viral after sharing what they describe their worst renting error. Their experience paying a high monthly rent for a flat with little facilities has spurred discussion about whether Bengaluru's luxury areas genuinely provide value for money.

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The pair, who moved from Delhi-NCR to Bengaluru two years ago, recently revealed their "biggest mistake" since coming to the city. Their video, posted on Instagram under the username 'parul___aseem', has received a lot of attention from social media users, many of whom have shared their own experiences and comments regarding Bengaluru's competitive rental market.

The couple claims that they first rented a two-bedroom flat in HSR Layout, one of the most popular residential areas in Bengaluru because of its close proximity to important IT centers. Although the location was convenient, they finally concluded that the Rs 52,000 monthly rent was insufficient for the amenities supplied by the home.

Reflecting on their decision, the woman in the video said, “Two years back, we moved from Delhi NCR to Bangalore and honestly we made one big mistake. We were paying 52k rent for a 2BHK in HSR layout. No amenities, no kids play area, no pool, just high rent and even higher deposit."

The couple clarified that the flat lacked a number of facilities typically found in gated communities, even though they had paid a premium price. As time went on, they started to reevaluate whether the cost was justified by the central location's convenience.

They ultimately made the decision to move, claiming to have discovered a better balance between cost and standard of living. They said that their new home provides better amenities in a gated neighbourhood, cheaper rent, and a smaller security deposit.

Based on their experience, the pair also suggested a number of Bengaluru neighbourhoods that, in their opinion, provide greater value. They recommended Yelahanka for its tranquil surroundings and roomy residences, Electronic City for its accessibility and affordability for tech workers, Kanakapura Road for its expanding residential infrastructure, and the outskirts of Sarjapur and Whitefield, where they said renters can frequently find larger homes at relatively lower prices.

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They also advised professionals with flexible work arrangements to carefully evaluate whether paying a premium for a central address is necessary. Looking back on the move, the woman said the decision ultimately helped them improve their living conditions while reducing housing expenses.

How Did Netizens React?

The video quickly generated mixed reactions online. One user commented, “You moved in after checking the amenities and location or not? Choose sector wisely… Just like every area, Not every part of HSR is posh and real HSR. Browse and roam more. Good sectors of HSR have everything. You just need to look yourself and not depend on brokers."

Another wrote, “Atleast someone from the north is being sensible and not branding Bengaluru as a high rent city ….."

Meanwhile, another commenter questioned the couple’s relocation altogether, writing, “First of all why u moved…is because gurugram is getting spoilt…no proper life?"