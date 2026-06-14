A startup founder's social media post about a 4 km, 35-minute commute in Bengaluru has gone viral. The post highlighted not just the slow speed but the public's normalization of severe congestion, sparking a wider online debate about the city's mobility infrastructure and commuter habits.

Bengaluru’s traffic woes have once again come under the spotlight after a startup founder’s social media post about a short commute turned into a wider debate on the city’s crumbling mobility infrastructure. Dipika Jaikishan, the founder, started the conversation by sharing her experience of travelling merely 4 km in Bengaluru in 35 minutes. She emphasised the speed of her trip by pointing out that her average speed was around 7 kmph, or about the same as a running individual.

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According to Jaikishan's post on X, what bothered her the most was not the traffic per such, but rather how locals seemed to have adapted their lifestyles to cope with it. "People now routinely plan to leave much earlier than necessary, treating severe congestion as a normal part of daily life," she said. She quipped that Bengaluru's distinguishing feature was not its spirit but rather a kind of "Stockholm syndrome" toward traffic, drawing a contrast with Mumbai's much mentioned tenacity. Many people shared their own complaints about commuting in India's IT hub as the post swiftly garnered popularity online.

A Look At Viral Post

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Netizens React

One user claimed that Bengaluru's inadequate pedestrian infrastructure makes it challenging to find alternatives to driving. Walking or running is practically difficult due to damaged or obstructed walkways, parked cars, ongoing construction, and dust, leaving inhabitants with few practical choices other than waiting in traffic, according to the individual.

Others, though, presented an other viewpoint. A user said that comparable delays are typical in the financial sector and likened Bengaluru's traffic to Mumbai's.

Some users responded more strongly to the conversation, criticising the increasing number of single-occupancy cars on city roadways and attributing the increased congestion to them.