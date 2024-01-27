Intercaste love turns violent: Youth assaulted by Uppara community in Chikkamagaluru

In Kallattigiri village, Chikkamagaluru district, a young man from the Uppara community faced a brutal assault on January 24, 2024, for marrying a woman from the Scheduled Tribe community. Despite overcoming initial objections, hostility from the Uppara community escalated over time, leading to a violent attack on the couple's home. The assailants, including the boy's uncle and community leaders, cited caste differences, leaving the couple critically injured.

A shocking incident happened in Kallattigiri village of Tarikere taluk in Chikkamagaluru district, a young man faced brutal assault by members of the Uppara community for marrying a woman from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community. The incident, which occurred on the night of January 24, 2024, sparked outrage as the assailants stormed into the couple's house, claiming that the "caste dignity has been lost."

The young couple, belonging to the Uppara and ST communities, tied the knot on March 24, 2021, after overcoming familial objections. The families on both sides had eventually come around, but the boy's uncle, along with leaders of the Uppara community, expressed anger towards the union, citing caste differences.



The hostility towards the couple escalated over time, with mental harassment from Uppara society members since 2021. The boy's grandfather and uncle, in particular, became the antagonists in the love story, scheming to force the couple out of their own home. The Uppara community had previously boycotted the youth after an initial attack, and the recent incident has left the couple in a critical state.

On the fateful night, the Uppara community members, led by the boy's uncle and other leaders known as Gowdas, forcibly entered the couple's residence. Allegedly driven by the belief that the caste's dignity had been compromised, they dragged the young man out of his home, stripped him of his clothes, and subjected him to a brutal assault. His wife, Soundarya, was not spared either, as she also faced physical harm during the attack.