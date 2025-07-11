On World Population Day, Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar said India’s large population is its greatest strength. He emphasised harnessing this potential through education, healthcare, and equal opportunities for all citizens.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, on the occasion of World Population Day on Friday said that India has great strength because of its large population.

Empowerment through education and healthcare is key, says Deputy CM

Shivakumar said this strength should be used through better education, healthcare, and equal chances for everyone. He added that when every person is empowered, the country can move forward.

In a post on X, DK Shivakumar wrote, "India stands at a unique moment in history, with the power of the world's largest population comes unmatched potential."

<br>"#WorldPopulationDay is a call to harness this strength through education, healthcare, and equal opportunity for all. When every citizen is empowered, our demographic dividend becomes a force for progress. Let us work towards a future where every dream finds a path," the post reads.

World Population Day is observed every year on July 11, and it is established to raise awareness about global population issues. 

This year's theme is "Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world."

Deputy CM seeks over ₹11,000 crore for six major irrigation projects

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, who oversees the irrigation portfolio, announced that he has requested funding amounting to Rs 11,122.76 crore for the development of six irrigation projects within the state.

Addressing a press conference at Karnataka Bhawan, Shivakumar said, "We have appealed to the Centre for Rs 11,122.76 funds for six irrigation projects in the state, Rs 804.66 crore for Sonnathi lift irrigation project; Rs 2,660.70 crore for Indi branch canal in Upper Krishna project; Rs 3000 crore for third stage of Malaprabha canal; Rs 1,44.42 crore for Ghataprabha right bund canal and Chikkodi branch canal; Rs 1,610 crore for flood prevention project at Benne Halla. We have learnt that one project has been approved, but we are yet to receive official confirmation."

"We have also appealed for 25 per cent of the funds for the Yettinahole project, as it is a drinking water project. There were some complications for the project due to the Forest Department not issuing clearance. The Union Minister for Environment has assured that the issue would be resolved soon," he said.