New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also handles the state's Irrigation portfolio, saiad on Tuesday that the Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav has assured him of clearing technical problems in the acquisition of forest lands for Yettinahole project.

Union minister assures support for Yettinahole project

Speaking to reporters at Karnataka Bhavan at Delhi, he said, “We met Union Minister of Environment Bhupendra Yadav and appraised him about the technical difficulties with the forest land for Yettinahole project. We also briefed him about our plan to provide revenue land in lieu of the forest land. We have given our reply to the objections raised by the Union Environment ministry regarding forest land acquisition. He has promised us to clear the obstacles for the project.”

Karnataka discusses Kalasa-Bhanduri objections with centre

"We also met Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and held a discussion on the Kalasa-Bhanduri project. Goa has raised certain objections and we had a discussion with our legal team on that. Goa does not have the right to object to the project in our state. We have called for a tender for this project after the Court ruling. The Centre has to take a stern stand on the objections and allow construction. We will explore legal response to this after discussing it with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi," he added.

Karnataka Dy CM also meet with Jal Shakti minister CR Patil, discussing the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal's award for water allocation and urged for its implementation. He also met Union Jal Shakti minister C R Patil and appealed to him to release funds for the Upper Bhadra project as promised by the Centre.

"We also spoke to C R Patil about issuing gazette notification as per the Tribunal's order on the Upper Krishna project. A meeting was scheduled long ago to discuss this but it was postponed," he added.

Meeting with MPs planned to pressurise centre on irrigation

Adding that a meeting with all the MPs will also be planned to seek their support for the completion of the project and "exert pressure" on the centre, he said, "We will hold a meeting with all the MPs from the state and seek their support to exert pressure on the Centre on irrigation projects in the state including Mekedatu, Upper Krishna and Kalasa-Bhanduri projects. This would be done before the commencement of the Monsoon session of the Parliament."

Shivakumar defends forest land use for Yettinahole project

When asked about objections to using more than 400 acres of forest land for the Yettinahole project, he added, "We have already provided alternative revenue land in lieu of forest land. Farmers were using the forest land for 40-50 years and we have acquired the land paying them compensation. The Forest department raised an objection later stating that the land belongs to it. More than half the work has already happened at the site. They have raised an objection for dumping the soil in the forest land. We have even agreed to clear the soil as we want to work to continue. We have spent Rs 24,000 crores on the project and I am confident that they will give permission."