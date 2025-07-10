Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has sought Rs 11,122 crore from the Centre for six irrigation projects. He also pushed for approvals on Mekedatu, Yettinahole, and Upper Bhadra projects, urging swift action and cooperation.

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, who oversees the irrigation portfolio, announced on Wednesday that he has requested funding amounting to Rs 11,122.76 crore for the development of six irrigation projects within the state.

One project reportedly approved; official confirmation awaited

Addressing a press conference at Karnataka Bhawan, Shivakumar said, “We have appealed to the Centre for Rs 11,122.76 funds for six irrigation projects in the state - Rs 804.66 crore for Sonnathi lift irrigation project; Rs 2,660.70 crore for Indi branch canal in Upper Krishna project; Rs 3000 crore for third stage of Malaprabha canal; Rs 1,44.42 crore for Ghataprabha right bund canal and Chikkodi branch canal; Rs 1610 crore for flood prevention project at Benne Halla. We have learnt that one project has been approved, but we are yet to receive official confirmation.”

"We have also appealed for 25% of the funds for the Yettinahole project, as it is a drinking water project. There were some complications for the project due to the Forest Department not issuing clearance. The Union Minister for Environment has assured that the issue would be resolved soon," he said.

Upper Bhadra funds delayed despite Centre's announcement

Replying to a question on the Upper Bhadra project, Shivakumar said, "We have asked for funds for this project too. We have submitted the revised cost estimates as asked by the Centre, and they have said the funds would be released. There is no guarantee until the funds hit the state government's account."



When pointed to repeated promises but no action by the Centre on the release of funds for the Upper Bhadra project, he said, “You have to ask the Centre if they don't have funds or they are doing politics over this. They had asked about the expenditure on the project till now, and we have submitted all the relevant documents.”

Asked why the Rs 5,300 funds for Upper Bhadra are getting delayed despite the Centre announcing it, he said, “What to do? The Congress government came to power in the state.”

Shivakumar further said, “Goa has said that we have objected to its request to lay a power transmission line through Karnataka. We have told them that we would support them if they support us on the Kalasa-Bhanduri project. The Union Environment Minister has told us that he will convey his opinion on this in a week. I have informed him that I would meet him before the Monsoon session of the Parliament.”

He also explained, “The Centre had given a go-ahead for the Kalasa-Bhanduri project when Karnataka had a BJP government. Based on that approval, our government had called for tenders. But the Goa government issued us a show cause notice in 2023, and the case is in the court now. We have brought this issue to the attention of the Union Environment Minister. Goa does not have any locus standi to object to work in our state. We have already moved court regarding this.”

Karnataka seeks approval for Mekedatu project DPR

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that the government has requested approval for the Detailed Project Report of the Mekedatu project.

“We have appealed to the Union Jal Shakthi minister to give us approval for the DPR of the Mekedatu project. The DPR is in line with the order given by the Cauvery Water Management Authority. We have told the Union minister to submit its report to the court so that the court can pass a judgment. We have also conveyed to the minister that the project benefits Tamil Nadu. He has assured us that he would speak to Tamil Nadu about this.”

"A meeting on sharing of Krishna water was cancelled last time, and the Union Jal Shakthi minister has assured us that a meeting would be scheduled in July itself. Though the Tribunal's order has allowed us to increase the height of the Alamatti dam, we are not allowed to do it as the Centre has yet to issue a Gazette notification on the same. I have appealed to the Union minister to call for a meeting among Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He has assured that the meeting would be held before the Parliament session," he said.

Union Minister V Somanna accompanied DK Shivakumar in Delhi meetings

Union Minister V Somanna accompanied DK Shivakumar during his meetings with the Union Minister for Environment and the Union Minister for Jal Shakthi.