A Bengaluru couple’s viral video revealing their ₹1.3 lakh monthly expenses has sparked widespread debate online. The breakdown of rent, groceries, and lifestyle costs has left netizens discussing the rising cost of living in metro cities.

A Bengaluru-based couple has sparked a heated online discussion after revealing that they need around ₹1.3 lakh per month to maintain what they describe as a “good lifestyle” in the city. Radhika and Ekansh, both working as product managers and also content creators, shared a detailed breakdown of their monthly expenses on social media.

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Rent and essentials take the biggest share

According to their post, the largest expense is rent, which stands at ₹56,000 per month. Household help costs them ₹10,000, while groceries add another ₹15,000. Basic utilities like electricity and internet also total around ₹15,000, making fixed expenses a major financial burden.

Daily lifestyle costs add up quickly

The couple also spends about ₹6,000 on commuting and fuel. Eating out costs them nearly ₹10,000 monthly, while subscriptions take ₹3,000. Additional spending on shopping and miscellaneous items pushes their monthly outflow by another ₹15,000, significantly increasing their total budget.

No savings despite good income

Radhika and Ekansh mentioned that even with stable high-paying jobs, they often end the month with little or no savings. They clarified that the ₹1.3 lakh figure does not include travel, vacations, or flight expenses, which would further increase their cost of living in Bengaluru.

Online debate over urban expenses

Their revelation has triggered a debate online, with many users calling the expenses too high. Some social media users suggested that choosing a more affordable locality could reduce costs significantly, while others argued that Bengaluru’s rising living expenses reflect the reality of metro city life in India.