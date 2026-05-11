A Bengaluru woman has gone viral after revealing how she manages her monthly expenses within ₹15,000. Her budget breakdown covering PG rent, food, travel and weekend outings surprised social media users online.

A woman from Bengaluru has sparked widespread discussion online after revealing that she manages her monthly expenses in the city within ₹15,000. Her video, shared on Instagram, quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom were surprised by how she maintains a relatively low budget in one of India’s most expensive metropolitan cities.

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The woman, identified as Dharshini, explained in the video that her spending habits may not reflect everyone’s lifestyle, but she wanted to give viewers a realistic idea of her monthly expenses while living in Bengaluru. Her honest breakdown of accommodation, food, travel and weekend spending prompted mixed reactions online, with several users questioning how such a budget was possible.

Please Don’t Compare

In the video, Dharshini clarified that her expenses are based on her personal lifestyle and may vary from person to person.

Translating her remarks into English, she said, “In this video, I’m sharing my monthly expenses in Bangalore. It may be more for some people and less for others, so please do not compare. I just wanted to give an idea of how much I spend in a month.”

She revealed that her biggest expense is her paying guest accommodation. According to her, she stays in a two-sharing PG room and pays ₹9,500 per month in rent. Dharshini mentioned that this is a common price range for many PG accommodations in the city.

Food and Daily Expenses

Dharshini further explained that she mostly relies on office meals instead of eating at her PG. She said the food provided at the accommodation is not always satisfactory, which is why she usually has lunch at work.

Apart from office meals, she spends money on snacks, eggs and occasional outside food. She estimated that her food-related expenses come to around ₹2,000 per month at most.

Weekend Trips and Monthly Travel

The Bengaluru resident also included her leisure activities and travel expenses in her monthly budget. According to Dharshini, her weekend outings and one trip home every month together cost around ₹3,000 to ₹4,000.

Adding all her expenses together, she said her total monthly spending generally stays within ₹15,000.

However, Dharshini also acknowledged that living costs in Bengaluru can vary significantly depending on lifestyle choices and housing arrangements. She pointed out that people renting independent houses or following a more expensive lifestyle could easily end up spending much more.

Social Media Reacts

The video soon drew reactions from several social media users, many of whom were amazed by the budget. Some users said expenses largely depend on the area a person lives in and their lifestyle preferences.

One user commented, “How is this possible? This is so cheap,” while another wrote, “Wow, super budget.”

Others said that managing expenses in Bengaluru within ₹15,000 is difficult unless a person lives very carefully and avoids unnecessary spending.