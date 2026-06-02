Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka has banned all water sports and adventure activities from June 1 to August 31, 2026, ahead of the Southwest Monsoon. The move aims to ensure public safety due to rising river levels, flash floods, and rough sea conditions.

Tourists planning a visit to Uttara Kannada for water-based adventure activities will have to postpone their plans, as the district administration has imposed a complete ban on all water sports and recreational water activities from June 1 to August 31, 2026. The decision has been taken as a precautionary safety measure ahead of the Southwest Monsoon season.

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The order was issued by District Collector Lakshmipriya K, who also serves as the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority. The primary objective of this restriction is to safeguard the lives of tourists and the general public during the monsoon period.

Monsoon Safety Concerns Prompt Ban

During the monsoon season, heavy rainfall often leads to a sudden rise in river water levels, increasing the risk of flash floods. Additionally, rough sea conditions with strong currents and high waves make water-based activities extremely dangerous. Authorities have therefore deemed such activities unsafe during this period.

The decision was taken as a precautionary step during a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority held on May 13, aimed at preventing potential accidents and ensuring public safety.

Activities Covered Under the Ban

The prohibition, issued under Sections 33 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, applies to a wide range of water-based tourism and adventure activities, including:

River rafting in rivers such as the Kali

Boating in rivers, reservoirs, backwaters and estuaries

Sea-based activities including jet skiing, kayaking, banana boat rides, parasailing and speed boat rides

Scuba diving and other underwater adventure sports

All other marine tourism and recreational activities along the coastal region

Strict Enforcement and Legal Action

The District Collector has directed Assistant Commissioners, Tahsildars, the Superintendent of Police, and officials from the Tourism and Fisheries departments to strictly enforce the three-month ban.

Authorities have also issued a stern warning that any tourism operator, agency or individual found violating the order will face strict legal action under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, along with other applicable laws.