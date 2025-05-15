Hollywood actress Shruthi Bekal, known for The Last Rodeo, is set to debut in Kannada cinema with the psychological comedy-thriller 69. Directed by US-based Ram, the film explores a time loop plot and will be dubbed in Kannada.

Bengaluru: Talented actress Shruthi Bekal, who garnered attention with her performance in the Hollywood short film The Last Rodeo, is all set to make her debut in the Kannada film industry. She will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming psychological comedy-thriller 69.

From Hollywood to Sandalwood

Shruthi Bekal portrayed a compelling character in The Last Rodeo, a Hollywood short film that tells the story of a young woman grappling with internal conflicts. Shot in California, the project came to her through an online audition. The film was screened at various international film festivals and earned critical praise, particularly for Shruthi's performance. She says the experience gave her a fresh perspective and boosted her confidence as an actress.

Entering Kannada cinema with ‘69’

While in the US, Shruthi came across the script of ‘69’ and was instantly drawn to its unique narrative. The film is directed by Ram, a US-based techie and an ardent fan of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. Although billed as a psychological thriller, 69 has strong comedic elements and revolves around a couple unknowingly caught in a time loop, struggling to escape.

Shruthi is reported to play one of the lead roles, though specific details about her character remain under wraps.

Shruthi Bekal's roots and Ram’s vision

A native of Karnataka, Shruthi is not just known for her acting in Hollywood but also for holding the Mrs USA title. The film ‘69’ has been shot in picturesque locations across the US, and director Ram even presented the film to Hrithik Roshan, who is said to have appreciated the concept. With ‘69’ already generating international buzz, Ram is now keen on dubbing and releasing it in Kannada for the local audience.

Looking ahead

Shruthi Bekal has expressed her desire to take on meaningful roles across various film industries, including Hollywood, Kannada, other South Indian languages, and Bollywood. She hopes ‘69’ will serve as a strong launchpad for her Sandalwood journey. Currently, the film is in pre-production, and shooting is expected to begin soon.

Hollywood vs. Kannada cinema

Sharing her thoughts on the differences between the industries, Shruthi notes that while Hollywood often explores global themes with larger budgets and star-studded casts, Kannada cinema tends to focus on local stories with more modest resources. Still, she believes passion, commitment, and hard work are what truly matter regardless of the industry.