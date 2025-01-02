Shivarajkumar to Darshan to Sudeep-10 Rare Wedding Photos of Sandalwood Stars

From Ravichandran to Srimurali, here are rare wedding photos of Sandalwood stars you've never seen. Tell us who your favorite couple is.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 2:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 2:33 PM IST

Jaggesh: Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh had a love marriage. His love story even reached the High Court. Jaggesh and Parimala got married on March 22, 1984. They have two sons, Gururaj and Yathiraj.

article_image2

Shivaraj Kumar: Dr. Shivaraj Kumar married Geetha, daughter of former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa, in 1986. The couple has two daughters, Nirupama and Niveditha.

article_image3

V. Ravichandran: Crazy Star Ravichandran married Sumathi on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1986. The couple has three children: a daughter, Geethanjali, and two sons, Vikram and Manoranjan.

article_image4

Ramesh Aravind: Evergreen actor Ramesh Aravind had a love marriage. Archana and Ramesh, who fell in love in college, got married in 1991. They have two children.

article_image5

Raghavendra Rajkumar: Raghavendra Rajkumar is married to Mangala. They have two sons, Yuvaraj Kumar and Vinay Raj Kumar.

article_image6

Puneeth Rajkumar: Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar married Ashwini in 1999. The couple has two daughters, Vanditha and Dhriti.

article_image7

Darshan Thoogudeepa: Darshan Thoogudeepa and Vijayalakshmi got married in 2000. They have a son, Vineesh Thoogudeepa.

article_image8

Sudeep: Kiccha Sudeep married Priya, a Malayali girl. They got married in 2001 and have a daughter, Saanvi Sudeep.

article_image9

Vijay Raghavendra: Vijay Raghavendra married Spandana, a girl from Mangalore, in 2007. Their son is Shaurya Vijay Raghavendra.

article_image10

Srimurali: Srimurali married his college crush and first love, Vidya. The couple took their love to the next level by getting married in 2008. They have two children, Agastya and Ateeva.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul post adorable video; share anticipation for 'new beginnings' [WATCH] ATG

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul post adorable video; share anticipation for 'new beginnings' [WATCH]

Janhvi Kapoor graces boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's year-end photo dump in adorable candid moments [PHOTOS] ATG

Janhvi Kapoor graces boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s year-end photo dump in adorable candid moments [PHOTOS]

Bigg Boss 18: Nouran Aly confronts Avinash Mishra over nominating husband Vivian Dsena [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Nouran Aly confronts Avinash Mishra over nominating husband Vivian Dsena [WATCH]

Kannada star Shivarajkumar talks about his Cancer treatment journey in an emotional video (WATCH) RBA

Kannada star Shivarajkumar talks about his Cancer treatment journey in an emotional video (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat's mother accuses Avinash Mishra, says 'Humare parivaar tumhe kabhi maaf nahi karega..' [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat's mother accuses Avinash Mishra, says 'Humare parivaar tumhe kabhi maaf nahi karega..'

Recent Stories

How 20 minutes of cycling can transform your health and fitness? gcw

How 20 minutes of cycling can transform your health and fitness?

Turn Rs 25,000 monthly into lakhs: THIS simple rule shows you how AJR

Turn Rs 25,000 monthly into lakhs: THIS simple rule shows you how

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul post adorable video; share anticipation for 'new beginnings' [WATCH] ATG

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul post adorable video; share anticipation for 'new beginnings' [WATCH]

10 things you should never change about yourself gcw

10 things you should never change about yourself

Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors: Top 7 stocks to buy long-term investment ATG

Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors: Top 7 stocks to buy long-term investment

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon