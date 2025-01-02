Shivarajkumar to Darshan to Sudeep-10 Rare Wedding Photos of Sandalwood Stars

From Ravichandran to Srimurali, here are rare wedding photos of Sandalwood stars you've never seen. Tell us who your favorite couple is.

Jaggesh: Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh had a love marriage. His love story even reached the High Court. Jaggesh and Parimala got married on March 22, 1984. They have two sons, Gururaj and Yathiraj.

Shivaraj Kumar: Dr. Shivaraj Kumar married Geetha, daughter of former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa, in 1986. The couple has two daughters, Nirupama and Niveditha.

V. Ravichandran: Crazy Star Ravichandran married Sumathi on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1986. The couple has three children: a daughter, Geethanjali, and two sons, Vikram and Manoranjan.

Ramesh Aravind: Evergreen actor Ramesh Aravind had a love marriage. Archana and Ramesh, who fell in love in college, got married in 1991. They have two children.

Raghavendra Rajkumar: Raghavendra Rajkumar is married to Mangala. They have two sons, Yuvaraj Kumar and Vinay Raj Kumar.

Puneeth Rajkumar: Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar married Ashwini in 1999. The couple has two daughters, Vanditha and Dhriti.

Darshan Thoogudeepa: Darshan Thoogudeepa and Vijayalakshmi got married in 2000. They have a son, Vineesh Thoogudeepa.

Sudeep: Kiccha Sudeep married Priya, a Malayali girl. They got married in 2001 and have a daughter, Saanvi Sudeep.

Vijay Raghavendra: Vijay Raghavendra married Spandana, a girl from Mangalore, in 2007. Their son is Shaurya Vijay Raghavendra.

Srimurali: Srimurali married his college crush and first love, Vidya. The couple took their love to the next level by getting married in 2008. They have two children, Agastya and Ateeva.

