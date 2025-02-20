Sandalwood celebs at Shruthi's home; daughter Gauri shares special star-studded moment [PHOTOS]

Actress Shruti's home is filled with a festive atmosphere as celebrities gather. Shruti's daughter, Gauri, has shared special photos on social media.

article_image1
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 10:12 AM IST

Actress Shruthi's New Home: A Grand Housewarming Celebration

Actress Shruthi recently hosted a grand housewarming ceremony for her dream home, attended by family, friends, and Sandalwood celebs. The star-studded event was filled with joy and celebrations.

 

article_image2

Satyanarayana Swami Pooja at Shruthi's Home: Shared on Social Media

A special Satyanarayana Swami Pooja was performed at the house. The actress and her daughter Gowri shared videos and photos of the event on social media. 
 

 

article_image3

Gowri Shruti Shares More Photos: A Star-Studded Gathering

Gowri Shruti has now shared more photos on her social media. These photos also show a gathering of stars. 
 

 

article_image4

Gowri Shruthi Shares Family Photos from Home Event

Gowri (Gowri Shruthi), who is active on social media, often shares family photos. This time, she has shared photos of an event at home. 
 

 

article_image5

Traditional Attire Suggests Pooja at Shruti's Home Event

It is not known what event took place at Shruti's house, but everyone is dressed in sarees and looks traditional, suggesting a pooja. 
 

 

article_image6

Gowri with Mother Shruti and Aunt Usha: A Sweet Family Moment

Gowri also shared a cute photo with her mother Shruti and aunt Usha, where both are kissing Gowri on the cheek. 
 

 

article_image7

Tarun Sudhir and Family Join Shruti's Celebration

Tarun Sudhir, his mother, and wife Sonal also appeared with Shruti's family. Sonal and Tarun are wearing matching sarees and kurtas. 
 

 

article_image8

Actress Amulya Attends with Children: Gowri Shares Photo

Actress Amulya also attended the event with her two children, and Gowri shared a cute photo with Amulya. 
 

 

