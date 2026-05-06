Authorities in Sirsi have banned heavy vehicles on the Sirsi–Bisilakoppa route till May 7 following public protests over road safety. The restriction applies to buses, lorries, and other large vehicles, with alternative routes announced for traffic movement.

Authorities in Sirsi have imposed a complete ban on the movement of heavy vehicles along the Sirsi–Bisilakoppa route, following public protests and safety concerns raised by local residents. The restriction, which will remain in force until May 7, aims to address traffic issues and grievances related to road conditions and the movement of heavy vehicles.

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Decision Following Public Protest

The decision was taken after a protest held on Tuesday, where local residents and members of a farmers’ organisation voiced their concerns. Responding to the situation, the Assistant Commissioner, Taluk Magistrate, and senior police officials held discussions on the spot and announced immediate restrictions after hearing the grievances.

Total Ban Till May 7

The ban applies to all heavy vehicles using the Sirsi–Bisilakoppa route. This includes lorries, tipper trucks, government and private buses, as well as tourist vehicles such as Tempo Travellers. None of these vehicles will be permitted to use the road until May 7.

Alternative Routes Announced

In light of the restrictions, authorities have designated alternative routes for heavy vehicles. Vehicles approaching from the Hubballi side have been directed to take the Malagi–Dasanakoppa–Banavasi–Sirsi route. Similarly, vehicles coming from the Haveri side have been instructed to use the Dasanakoppa–Banavasi–Sirsi route to reach Sirsi.