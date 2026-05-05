Locals in Uttara Kannada blocked the Sirsi–Haveri National Highway at Bisalakoppa protesting its poor condition. They demanded immediate repairs, alleging years of neglect and unsafe travel conditions. The protest caused major traffic disruption.

The journey on the Sirsi–Haveri National Highway has turned into a daily ordeal for commuters, with residents alleging that the road has been in a highly deteriorated condition for the past two to three years. Despite repeated complaints, only minor patchwork has been carried out, leaving the highway in a worse condition than before. During summer, the stretch turns into a dust-filled road, while in the monsoon it becomes slushy and unsafe. Fed up with the situation, locals staged a massive road blockade at Bisalakoppa on Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Protest at Bisalakoppa

Angered by years of neglect and what they describe as unscientific repair work, residents gathered at Bisalakoppa and blocked traffic on the highway. The protest, titled “Struggle for Life”, saw participation from hundreds of people demanding immediate intervention by the authorities. Commuters were stranded as traffic came to a complete standstill for several hours.

Massive Traffic Disruption and Public Anger

The blockade led to a long traffic jam stretching several kilometres, with thousands of vehicles stuck on both sides of the highway. Protesters raised slogans against the poor condition of the road and accused officials, the contractor, and local political leaders of negligence. They also demanded that the District Collector visit the site immediately to assess the situation.

In a symbolic expression of anger, protesters even performed a mock homage for the National Highways Authority, highlighting their frustration over the prolonged delay in road repairs.

Locals Demand District Collector’s Intervention

The protesters warned that their agitation would intensify if their demands were ignored. They insisted that only the District Collector’s direct intervention would resolve the issue. A large number of women also participated in the protest, sitting on the road under harsh sunlight and refusing to disperse until officials addressed their concerns.

Heavy police deployment was made to prevent any law and order situation. Assistant Commissioner Chandrashekhar and Tehsildar Pattaraj Gowda reached the spot and attempted to negotiate with the protesters. However, the crowd remained firm on their demand to meet the District Collector.

Blame Game Over Road Condition

Local MLA Bhimanna Naik and MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri have blamed the contractor for the poor condition of the highway. However, residents argue that no concrete action has been taken so far, despite repeated assurances.

Dangerous Road Ahead of Monsoon

With the monsoon season approaching, concerns are growing over worsening road conditions. Authorities have already begun digging parts of the road for repair work, leaving loose gravel and making the stretch even more hazardous. The situation has become extremely difficult for two-wheeler riders, while dust pollution has reduced visibility for motorists.

Recently, an Omni van reportedly fell into a roadside gutter on this stretch, further raising safety concerns.

Public Safety and Daily Commuters at Risk

The highway is a crucial route used daily by students travelling between Haveri and Sirsi for education, along with thousands of other commuters. Locals have raised serious concerns over health hazards due to dust and the increased risk of accidents. They are demanding accountability and questioning who will be responsible if a major mishap occurs due to the poor road condition.