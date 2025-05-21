Heavy rains are expected across Karnataka for the next 2-3 days, with red alerts in seven districts, including coastal regions. Intense showers caused flooding and power outages, especially in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall is expected to persist across Karnataka for the next two to three days, prompting authorities to issue a red alert for seven districts, including three coastal regions. This is due to signs of a drop in atmospheric pressure over the Arabian Sea and increased monsoon activity along the coast.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for three coastal districts on May 21 and 22 and for Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga over the next two days. Hassan and Kodagu districts are also under red alert for the next 24 hours.

An orange alert has been issued for the districts of Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Davangere, and Mysuru for the next two days.

A yellow alert is in place for Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Kolar, Chitradurga, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Vijayapura, Koppal, and Kalaburagi districts. The IMD has indicated that rainfall intensity may decrease slightly in other parts of the state after two days. In Bengaluru, the rain is expected to ease starting Wednesday.

Rainfall report: Karkala records highest at 15 cm, heavy showers across Karnataka

According to data recorded up to 8:30 am on Tuesday:

Karkala received the highest rainfall at 15 cm.

Yellapura recorded 13 cm, followed by 12 cm at Mangaluru Airport.

Guttal (Haveri) saw 11 cm, and Panambur, Kalasa, and Bengaluru each received 10 cm.

Other notable rainfall included 8 cm in Kolar, 7 cm in Mulki, and 6 cm in Kottigehara.

Several locations, including Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Kunigal, Bhagamandala, and HAL Airport, recorded 5 cm.

Areas such as Udupi, Puttur, Mani, Kushtagi, Nelamangala, Bengaluru Observatory, and Davangere saw 4 cm.

3 cm of rain was recorded in Karwar, Manki, Dharmasthala, Honnavar, Banavasi, Ankola, Haveri, and Maski.

2 cm was noted in Gokarna, Kumta, Gerusoppa, Gabbur, Gurmitkal, Saidapur, Anavatti, Electronic City, Bellur, Magadi, and Virajpet.

Rain was widespread in parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Monday. The day began with sunny and cloudy skies, followed by thunderstorms and heavy rain by afternoon in several locations.

The IMD had already issued orange and red alerts from May 21 to 23, and signs of intensified rainfall were observed as early as Monday evening. A cool breeze swept through Dakshina Kannada after sunset, bringing relief from daytime humidity. In Udupi, the weather remained mostly sunny until evening when strong thunderstorms hit, especially in Kapu and Karkala taluks, leading to temporary power outages.