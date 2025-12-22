A video shows a Bengaluru auto driver being beaten and forced to apologise over alleged sarcastic remarks about India and cow. The incident sparked intense reactions online, with many justifying the assault and others condemning it as mob justice.

A viral video circulating widely on Reddit, X, and other social media platforms shows a man being questioned and beaten by a group of people. The man is seen apologising on camera and saying he will not repeat his remarks. The video has triggered strong reactions across platforms.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to posts shared online, the man works as an auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru and is said to be from Assam. He was allegedly targeted by 'vigilantes' for making sarcastic comments about 'Mother India' and 'Mother Cow', calling them his disrespectful.

Scroll to load tweet…

Social media posts claim that the man was caught by people identifying themselves as National Defence Force personnel. There is no official confirmation so far about who carried out the assault or under what legal authority the man was detained.

The video, which has gone viral across platforms, does not show any police presence or legal process being followed at the time of the assault.

Apology seen in the video

In the final part of the video, the man is seen apologising for his statements. He says he made a mistake and promises that he will not repeat such remarks again. This scene has also gone viral and is being widely shared along with the earlier footage of him being beaten.

Heated reactions on Reddit and X

The video has triggered sharp and emotional reactions online. Many users justified the violence, saying the man insulted Hindu beliefs. Others criticised the assault and called it mob justice.

Several commenters questioned the claim that the man is Assamese. Many alleged, without proof, that he is Bangladeshi, using slurs and abusive language. Some posts went further, calling for deportation or even violence, which raised serious concerns about hate speech online.

At the same time, a few users pointed out that violence cannot be justified, even if someone makes offensive remarks. Some comments also criticised the condition of stray cows in cities, saying the issue was being ignored in the debate.

Growing concern over mob violence and online hate

The incident has also raised questions about mob justice, freedom of speech and the spread of hate speech on social media. Several users compared the assault to lynching incidents and warned that normalising such violence is dangerous.

As of now, there is no clear information about whether a police case has been registered or whether any action has been taken against those involved in the assault.

Many users are now calling on authorities to investigate the incident properly and ensure that the law is followed instead of mob punishment.