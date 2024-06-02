Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Heavy rainfall alert in Karnataka: Yellow alert issued for Bengaluru and 7 other districts today

    The Meteorological Department has issued yellow and orange alerts for seven districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, due to forecasted heavy rainfall within 24 hours. With the monsoon entering Kerala, Karnataka expects substantial rain, especially in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, and Kodagu. Residents are advised to stay alert and follow updates from meteorological officials.

    The Meteorological Department has issued yellow and orange alerts for seven districts in Karnataka's southern hinterland, including the state capital, Bengaluru, due to the forecast of heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

    With the monsoon now officially entering Kerala, its impact is being felt in Karnataka, where rains have already begun. Meteorological officials have indicated that the monsoon's arrival in Karnataka may be officially announced by Sunday or Monday.

    The districts of Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, and Kodagu are expected to receive substantial rainfall, ranging from 11 to 20 centimetres in the next 24 hours. Consequently, an orange alert has been issued for these regions due to the anticipated heavy rain.

    Additionally, Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts experienced significant rainfall on Saturday. Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions as weather conditions continue to evolve. The Meteorological Department will keep updating the public on any further developments.

    Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru transformed city streets into virtual rivers, particularly affecting the ED area which was drenched by the evening downpour. In Yalchenahalli, the situation worsened as rainwater invaded homes, leaving residents helpless against the onslaught. Front yards became unrecognizable, with the sound of water gushing ominously as five to six feet of floodwater flowed unchecked, seemingly ignored by officials.

    Essential household items were swept away, and the floodwaters were polluted with rotten plastics, adding to the chaos. Overwhelmed by the stench and unable to stem the tide, many residents were forced to abandon their homes and seek refuge elsewhere.

