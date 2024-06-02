Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Cauvery water supply to be halted on June 6-7 instead of June 4-5

    The Bengaluru Water Board announced that the Cauvery water supply disruption, initially set for June 4-5, will now occur on June 6-7 due to the Cauvery 5th Phase project. Water supply will be halted on June 6 from 6 am to 6 pm, with further interruptions from 10 am to 2 pm. Residents should store sufficient water.

    Bengaluru: Cauvery water supply to be halted on June 6-7 instead of June 4-5 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 2, 2024, 9:11 AM IST

    In a recent update, Bengaluru's water supply schedule has been altered. The Bengaluru Water board has announced that the variation in the Cauvery water supply, initially planned for June 4-5, will now occur on June 6-7.

    This change comes as part of the ongoing implementation of the Cauvery 5th Phase project. According to the press release dated May 29, residents were originally informed that there would be changes to the water supply on June 4-5. However, a new media release from the Jalmandal has adjusted these dates.

    Bengaluru: No Cauvery water supply on June 4 and 5, says BWSSB

    The Cauvery water supply in the city will continue as usual on June 4-5. However, on June 6, there will be a complete water supply halt from 6 am to 6 pm. Additionally, the Kaveri 1, 2, and 3-phase units will be closed. The 4th Stage, 1st and 2nd Stage units, will also be non-operational from 10 am to 2 pm.

    The Bengaluru Water Board has urged all residents to store sufficient water ahead of the scheduled disruption on June 6-7 to avoid inconvenience. This two-day water supply bandh aims to facilitate essential work under the Cauvery 5th Phase project, which is crucial for improving the city's water infrastructure.

    Residents are advised to plan accordingly and ensure they have enough water stored to meet their needs during this period.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2024, 9:11 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'You will be killed just like Neha & Anjali': Hubballi's Rotary school HM gets death threat vkp

    'You will be killed just like Neha & Anjali': Hubballi's Rotary school HM gets death threat

    Bengaluru: Indiranagar Spa manager arrested for alleged prostitution service on pretence of 'happy endings' vkp

    Bengaluru: Indiranagar Spa manager arrested for alleged prostitution service on pretence of 'happy endings'

    Monsoon to arrive in Bengaluru 15 days early; IMD warns of heavy rainfall for next 5 days vkp

    Monsoon to arrive in Bengaluru 15 days early; IMD warns of heavy rainfall for next 5 days

    Bengaluru: Whitefield residents cry for help over increasing menace of young PG tenants' night chaos (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Whitefield residents cry for help over increasing menace of young PG tenants' night chaos (WATCH)

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway records 74,915 traffic violations in past 28 days; Read how to pay fine vkp

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway records 74,915 traffic violations in past 28 days; Read how to pay fine

    Recent Stories

    INDI Alliance will come to power by winning 295 seats: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge vkp

    INDI Alliance will come to power by winning 295 seats: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

    What lifestyle changes one must adopt while going through chemotherapy or radiation therapy? RBA

    What lifestyle changes one must adopt while going through chemotherapy or radiation therapy?

    Guru to Bombay-7 best movies to watch of Mani Ratnam RBA

    Guru to Bombay-7 best movies to watch of Mani Ratnam

    Sonakshi Sinha turns 37: Athletic skills to author, 7 unknown facts RKK

    Sonakshi Sinha turns 37: Athletic skills to author, 7 unknown facts

    Real Madrid clinch 15th Champions League title after 2-0 win over Dortmund, Kroos gets emotional farewell osf

    Real Madrid lift 15th Champions League title with win over Dortmund, Kroos gets emotional farewell (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon